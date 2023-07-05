High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has suffered another court blow.
This comes as the Johannesburg High Court set aside his private prosecution of his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Zuma in December served Ramaphosa with a summons to appear in court for a private prosecution, accusing the president of being an accessory after the fact.
This was in connection with a separate case against State advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, which was also recently set aside.
In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him.
ALSO READ: Court sets aside Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan
The court has now set aside his private prosecution, calling it unlawful and unconstitutional.
Securing a nolle prosequi certificate confirming the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision not to prosecute is a prerequisite for a private prosecution. And the court found neither of the certificates that Zuma relied on extended to Ramaphosa.
The court also found that Zuma did not pay security ahead of instituting the private prosecution.
Moreover, though, the court said Zuma’s allegations against Ramaphosa - to the effect that he didn’t act on a complaint against Downer - would not yield a conviction in any case.
It said Zuma brought the private prosecution with an ulterior motive, which is an abuse of process.
Zuma has also been slapped with a costs order.
This article first appeared on EWN : High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa
Source : GCIS
