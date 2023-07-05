[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do...





Clement Manyathela interviews Maike Gohl, Attorney and Senior Associate at Schindlers Attorneys.

There's nothing more worrisome than receiving your water bill at the end of the month and it exceeding your monthly budget.

In recent years, there have been a plethora of complaints on how the reading of water works, specifically being over billed.

Here are the dos and don'ts of what to do if you are billed incorrectly.

Image: water meter

RELATED: How to log your own water meter reading

If you suspect that you're being incorrectly billed, the first thing to do is to check your meter and confirm if it corresponds with the invoice.

If they do not, there could be a potential leak and you would need to call out a reputable plumber to conduct a leak detection.

If this is not the case, Gohl says that your meter could be faulty.

Gohl recommends keeping a record of your readings and if you find that there's no leak and the bill is still too high, you can make an application to the municipality to have your meter tested.

It's of utmost importance that you or a plumber do not test the meter, as it would be considered as tampering and would be damaging for your case, should you wish to legally dispute your bill.

In order to make a case, you would need to provide evidence.

This could be in the form of an image of your meter, with some form of a timestamp, such as a newspaper, says Gohl.

If the municipality finds the fault in the reading, they would be expected to reverse the incorrect bill, correct it and pay the difference into your account, says Gohl.

I would suggest this to any homeowner in the country; to actually take meter readings of your meter every month. Maike Gohl, Attorney and Senior Associate – Schindlers Attorneys

Because meters themselves are considered to be property of the municipality, the plumbers are not allowed to do a test of the meter itself. Maike Gohl, Attorney and Senior Associate – Schindlers Attorneys

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.