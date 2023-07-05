[WATCH] Want to go DIVING? Tourist drives a car into a harbour using a GPS





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The video of a tourist driving into a harbour in Hawaii after using GPS directions has gone viral.

A woman and a friend with GPS tracking jumped into Honokohau Small Boat Harbor on the Big Island.

Two fishermen yelled at the woman while gathering her belongings from the sinking vehicle before rescuing her from the water.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.