



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sihle Mazibuko, a member of the Mzansi Gay Choir ahead of their event on 7 July.

The Mzansi Gay Choir’s upcoming event 'Pride without Prejudice' takes place on 7 July.

The choir will take to the stage alongside a stellar lineup, including Buhle Bendalo, Langa Mavuso, Tamara Dey, Lady Du, and Busiswa, to name a few.

The event hopes to not only celebrate the power of music but also share the message of inclusivity and diversity, and the importance of social change.

We felt that it is really important, especially in times such as these where you still have so much inequality… this was a great way to use our talents to send a message. Sihle Mazibuko, Mzansi Gay Choir

He adds that while many people are already out, proud, and loud about who they are, queer people are still dealing with so much even after so much progress has already happened.

'Pride without Prejudice' takes place at the Joburg Theatre on Friday, 7 July at 7pm.

Tickets are still available on Webtickets.

This article first appeared on 947 : Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir