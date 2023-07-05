[WATCH] 'Always wear safety glasses': Man survives fatal eye grinder injury





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

After surviving a grinder attack, a builder shared a video that left social media users shocked.

The blade of Brad Morrison's grinder split while he was using it, but his safety goggles protected his eye from injury.

In the video, he shows how the grinder's split narrowly missed his eye.

A fatal injury could have resulted if his head and face were directly struck.

