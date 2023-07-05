Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
[WATCH] 'Always wear safety glasses': Man survives fatal eye grinder injury

5 July 2023 1:05 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
grinder
safety guidelines
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

One user commented, "The reason why I always wear my safety glasses at work…"

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

After surviving a grinder attack, a builder shared a video that left social media users shocked.

The blade of Brad Morrison's grinder split while he was using it, but his safety goggles protected his eye from injury.

In the video, he shows how the grinder's split narrowly missed his eye.

A fatal injury could have resulted if his head and face were directly struck.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.




