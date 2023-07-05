[WATCH] 'Always wear safety glasses': Man survives fatal eye grinder injury
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
After surviving a grinder attack, a builder shared a video that left social media users shocked.
The blade of Brad Morrison's grinder split while he was using it, but his safety goggles protected his eye from injury.
In the video, he shows how the grinder's split narrowly missed his eye.
A fatal injury could have resulted if his head and face were directly struck.
got off cheap pic.twitter.com/BtUyUlAFOZ' Enezator (@Enezator) July 2, 2023
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.Read More
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir
The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity.Read More
[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do...
An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
[WATCH] Want to go DIVING? Tourist drives a car into a harbour using a GPS
The same incident with a tourist plunging into the harbour occurred a month prior.Read More
[WATCH] Man wins hot dog eating competition after downing 62 hot dogs
Reigning hot dog eating champion, Joey Chestnut ate his way to his 16th overall win by downing 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes.Read More
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art?
The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M.Read More
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing
From South Africa to the world!Read More
[WATCH] Cyclist narrowly escapes being squashed by two trucks
Arrive Alive posted a video of a cyclist who almost gets caught between two trucks.Read More