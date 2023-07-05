Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses

5 July 2023 1:21 PM
by Michael Pedro
The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation.

Robert Marawa interviews Bennet Bailey, Vice President of SAFA.

South African Football Association Vice President, Bennett Bailey says they have come to an agreement with Banyana Banyana ahead of their departure to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Banyana boycotted their send off match against Botswana on Sunday due to the lack of quality in the opponent and the sub standard playing conditions at Tsakane Stadium. The core of their stand-off though was around contracts and finances related to their World Cup participation.

Speaking to renowned broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Bailey says the situation has been resolved.

The players demanded a few things. When it comes to the issue of money that was the most difficult part. Some of the facts around money were misread in the public space.

Bennet Bailey, Vice President of SAFA

When FIFA releases funds to SAFA, they send their own auditors to check that the funds are being allocated as they should be. The letter from FIFA is not specific but our understanding is that the money will go directly to the players.

Bennet Bailey, Vice President of SAFA

FIFA controls the pot and they decided where the money must go. We want the money to go directly to the players and if the money does come to SAFA we can’t touch it.

Bennet Bailey, Vice President of SAFA

In terms of the playing conditions at the Tsakane Stadium, Bailey was adamant that there was nothing wrong with the venue.

I didn’t see anything wrong with the pitch at Tsakane Stadium, this time of year that is what the grass looks like. I’ve played on artificial turfs before and players have got injured and that can happen no matter the kind of pitch you are playing on.

Bennet Bailey, Vice President of SAFA

Former Banyana striker, Portia Modise said she feels justified in her criticism of SAFA.

It’s not the first time that something like this has happened, so I’m surprised that people are shocked now. I’m glad that the team stood up because everyone thought I was the crazy one.

Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses




