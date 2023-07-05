The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle
The top story on The Midday Report today is the seeming closure of the Banyana Banyana debacle with regard to their participation in the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup.
Confederation of African Football (CAF) boss Patrice Motsepe has intervened in the issue to resolve a dispute.
The information now is that the Motsepe Foundation will be footing the bill and paying the team.
However, Banyana Banyana has had to make some kind of compromise and it has not been revealed what that is.
Moreover, it remains unclear if this is a long-term solution to the issue at hand or a simple stopgap for the duration of the World Cup tournament.
Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN Sports Reporter, Mawande Mateza.
The sports minister says that he ended up intervening and calling Dr. Patrice Motsepe last night to ask for additional funding, which he happily agreed to do.Mawande Mateza, EWN Sports reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula claims the CIA is operating in South Africa and is a threat to the stable electric grid
-
Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa is declared unlawful.
-
The Democratic Alliance outlines its plans to combat a repeat of state capture.
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle
