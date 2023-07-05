McDonald's launches R4k wedding package
Weddings can be costly affairs which is why fast food chain McDonald's has come up with a wedding catering menu for a little over R4 000.
- The package consists of 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of nuggets or 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.
- It's currently only available in Jakarta, Indonesia but could be rolled out globally
- It costs approximately R4 400 for the package
RELATED: Man proposes at McDonald’s - tweeps call on SA to help plan the wedding
Remember this story from last year about the Worcester newly-weds who celebrated their nuptials with a Big Mac at their local McDonald's?
Well, the fast food chain seems to have sussed that not everyone has pots of money to host a lavish wedding reception and it's come up with a special wedding menu, which works out at just under R4 500.
Although currently only available in Jakarta, Indonesia, Maccy D's wedding catering package includes 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of McNuggets or 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.
But burger bosses say it could be made available globally if demand is high, according to The Sun.
The menu is accompanied by the slogan: "Make wedding moments unforgettable."
So what do you reckon, are you 'lovin' it?
RELATED:They lived happy meal ever after: Cape couple's McDonald's wedding reception
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : McDonald's launches R4k wedding package
More from International
Fancy a winter getaway? Barbie's Malibu Beach House lists on Airbnb
Barbie's long-time beau Ken will host visitors to the renovated Malibu Beach House located on the California beach front.Read More
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?
A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head.Read More
Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family
The 19-year-old Suleman Dawood was on the sub with his father for Father's Day weekend.Read More
Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck
The submarine, which can hold up to five people, hosts tours of the Titanic wreckage for about $250 000 (R4.5m) per person.Read More
[WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake
Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador, was declared 'dead' by a doctor, only to knock on her coffin during her wake.Read More
'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada
Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.Read More
[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa
A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa.Read More
Madeleine McCann’s parents issue satement marking 16 years since tragedy
Today, 16 years ago, Madeleine McCann disappeared. Her parents released a statement saying she's 'still very much missed.'Read More
FBI accuses China of operating ‘secret police stations’
China has refuted the allegations, insisting that these are service centres for nationals overseas.Read More