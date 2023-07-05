Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Not all heroes wear capes is a phrase that rings true for Trainee Inspector, Lindo Mbele from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.
Mbele climbed up a tree, barefoot, to save a stuck and scared kitten on Sunday when a family from Belgravia contacted him to help him bring their kitten back to ground level.
Upon arrival, pitiful meowing spurred the training inspector into action.
Mbele climbed a tree 25 meters tall - entirely barefoot and using his backpack as a makeshift carrier to save the helpless kitten from imminent danger - what a hero!
He says it took him over an hour to convince the kitten to come along with him.
If you're a cat lover, you'll know how stubborn they can be.
She needed some convincing to come to me and even more to get her in my bag. I climbed down slowly because I needed to keep checking on her. I was in the tree for over an hour but it was worth it when I was able to give her back to the family who love her.Trainee Inspector, Lindo Mbele - Cape of Good Hope, SPCA
Eventually, the trainee inspector and the adventurous and unscathed kitty were soon safely back on the ground with the kitten's family.
The saved kitty enjoyed some food as a treat for being back on the ground.
What a PAWsitive outcome - Mbele's peers dub him a hero, we think it's a purr-fect title!
This article first appeared on KFM : Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Source : https://capespca.co.za/inspectorate-news/a-barefoot-hero-spca-trainee-inspector-takes-animal-rescue-to-new-heights/
More from Lifestyle
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced
Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz.Read More
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng
Get ready for some old school muscle car action.Read More
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!
Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir
The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity.Read More
[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do...
An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More