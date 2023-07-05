



Mandy Wiener speaks with Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Reporter.

A year after the submission of the Zondo report, the Democratic Alliance (DA) reportedly has plans to prevent further state capture.

The DA wants to put more pressure on government to establish an independent anti-corruption body and is demanding greater accountability from the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Commission.

John Steenhuisen has put a slew of questions to this particular body and given them two weeks to respond. Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Reporter

In addition to this, Dentilinger says the DA wants the anti-corruption body to report to parliament rather than just the executive.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a press conference that none of the ANC members mentioned in the Zondo report have been reprimanded or handed over to law enforcement for investigation.

John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

He added that many of the recommendations from the report have been voted down by the ANC.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’