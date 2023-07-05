Streaming issues? Report here
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’

5 July 2023 2:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
John Steenhuisen
Zondo commission of inquiry into State Capture
Zondo report

The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.

Mandy Wiener speaks with Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Reporter.

A year after the submission of the Zondo report, the Democratic Alliance (DA) reportedly has plans to prevent further state capture.

The DA wants to put more pressure on government to establish an independent anti-corruption body and is demanding greater accountability from the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Commission.

John Steenhuisen has put a slew of questions to this particular body and given them two weeks to respond.

Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Reporter

RELATED: 'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele

In addition to this, Dentilinger says the DA wants the anti-corruption body to report to parliament rather than just the executive.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a press conference that none of the ANC members mentioned in the Zondo report have been reprimanded or handed over to law enforcement for investigation.

John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.
John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

He added that many of the recommendations from the report have been voted down by the ANC.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’




