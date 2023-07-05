The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng





The Classic Car Show 2023 is set to make its mark as the premier Gauteng event for vintage automobile enthusiasts.

Taking place at the Nasrec Expo Centre, near Johannesburg, this highly anticipated exhibition will celebrate its 12th year on Sunday, the 9th of July. Gates open from 8 am until 4 pm, with an exciting showcase of classic cars alongside the immensely popular German vs Jap car show. The Classic Car Show has gained a reputation for attracting some of the finest muscle cars, hot rods, and custom pick-ups in the region. Attendees of this year's event can anticipate a substantial influx of classic American cars from the golden age of motoring, the '50s, '60s, and '70s.

Many of these iconic vehicles defined by the age of rock 'n' roll and then the rise of heavy metal, have an undeniable allure and continue to captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike. Among the highly anticipated classics are the renowned '55 Chevrolet Bel Air, the Dodge Custom Royal - which introduced the legendary Hemi V8 engine - and the beloved Ford Cortina, among others.

You can’t have a classic car show in South Africa without the timeless Volksie. Volkswagen’s Beetle, which remained in production in South Africa for over 25 years, continues to capture the imagination of car lovers and there will naturally be a large collection of them on show. Expect that other beloved Volkswagen classic, the Kombi, to also make a showing.

“One of the strengths of The Classic Car Show is that we always have newly-restored classics that have never been seen anywhere else, and I am expecting the same this year,” said show organiser Paulo Calisto. “We will be rigging a sophisticated sound stage in the classic area, with top-quality music.

“Music and classic cars go together like peanut butter and jam, so we are in for a tasty treat.”

On the other side of the Nasrec complex, visitors will be treated to a plethora of modern classics in the form of highly modified VW Golfs, Polos, Honda Civics, Toyotas, BMWs, and Mazdas as part of the German vs Jap segment.

This collaboration has significantly expanded since its inception, attracting over 1,000 entrants in previous years. Hall 5 will showcase a selection of German and Japanese entries, featuring sophisticated Japanese coupes, such as the Toyota Supra, Nissan 370Z, and Mazda MX5, alongside modified BMWs and Porsche 911s. The event organisers will award special prizes to the best German and Japanese entries, and a Dyno run, sponsored by Japan Auto, will determine which car boasts the most horsepower.

“It’s been amazing how this show has grown over the years, and it has been gratifying to see how the standards of the officially entered cars on show has risen accordingly”, says German vs Jap chief organiser, Dawood Hoosein.

The Classic Car Show, alongside the German vs Jap event, looks to be an entertaining day for the whole family. In addition to the captivating display of classic cars, attendees can indulge in top-quality food and beverages, enjoy high-energy music performances, partake in helicopter rides, witness thrilling drifting at the Nasrec skid pan, and explore a dedicated play area for children.

The Classic Car Show on Sunday, 9 July 2023, opens at 8 am to the public and runs until 4 pm.

Prices are R100 for adults and R30 for children under 12 at the gate.

Tickets are available from Computicket at R80 for adults and R20 for children under 12. For more information go to: www.classiccarshow.co.za.