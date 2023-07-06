Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
SA's beloved Toyota Hilux now costs more than R1 million

6 July 2023 10:24 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Toyota Hilux
Ford Ranger
Toyota Hilux bakkie

With car prices soaring, will Toyota Hilux remain SA's best-selling car?

An unfortunate development in the local new-vehicle market has seen a number of cars get a significant price bump.

Most notable is the price boost of South Africa’s best-selling vehicle, the Toyota Hilux. Effective from July 1, 2023, these price revisions have pushed the top-spec variant of the Toyota Hilux beyond the R1 million mark.

For the first time, the Hilux 2.8 GD-6 4×4 Legend RS 6AT double cab, renowned for its reliability and sheer toughness, now has a starting price of R1 003 000. This represents a significant jump from its previous price of R973 800.

And that’s just the starting price. Add on a few optional extras and you can easily add an additional R60 000 to the cost.

That being said, the Hilux will likely remain South Africa’s best-selling vehicle, as the range consists of 39 different and there’s sure to be a variant that suits your pocket. The baseline single cab now begins at a much more affordable R356 600.

toyota-hilux-legend-rs-054jpg

It's also worth a mention that the flagship Hilux isn’t the only million Rand bakkie. In fact, of the Million Rand Bakkie Club, the Hilux is the cheapest.

The Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 BiTDI PanAmericana 4Motion starts at R1 006 700, while the Hilux’s chief rival - and Car of the Year Winner - the Ford Ranger 3.0 V6 Wildtrak 4WD has a R1 026 400 starting price tag. The Jeep Gladiator 3.6 Rubicon tops them all though, with a R1 329 900 asking price.

Other Toyotas that have seen a price hikes are the popular locally made Corolla Cross, now starting price at R404 400, while the new GR Corolla begins at R841 000.

The newly released affordable Vitz and Urban Cruiser have been spared from the increases.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's beloved Toyota Hilux now costs more than R1 million




