From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit

5 July 2023 10:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Barbie
Barbie dolls
branding
heroes and zeros
Zetu Damane
Barbie movie

Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.
The 'Barbie Movie' opens in theatres this July. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures (screenshot)
The 'Barbie Movie' opens in theatres this July. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures (screenshot)

Anticipation is building ahead of the release of the Barbie movie, as its wide-ranging marketing campaign rolls on.

The film is set to hit theatres in the US on 21 July.

It stars Hollywood luminaries Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the roles of Ken and Barbie.

The #BarbieMovie campaign highlights what is possible when you think outside the box of TV, outdoor and even digital marketing says Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg).

They've done the traditional stuff like the trailer, the outdoor... but it's the non-traditional stuff that they have done that is really exciting.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

RELATED: Fancy a winter getaway? Barbie's Malibu Beach House lists on Airbnb

"Thinking outside the box" included advertising Ken and Barbie's Malibu beach pad on Airbnb, bringing out a limited release makeup range and partnering with shoe brand Aldo for a line in Barbie's hot pink footwear.

You you can buy these iconic hot pink shoes for about R2 500.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Whaaat!?

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The Aqua hit song "Barbie World" has also been reimagined, with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

As Damane says, the campaign has "Nicki Minaj-ed' the track to make it hip.

The marketing campaign has also made it clear that the movie (rated PG-13) is not for kids, Damane notes.

And this rating also brings certain benefits, she says.

I think it's aimed at an older millennial and actually a Gen X audience as well, who i think will appreciate some of the humour...

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

If I think about the toy angle of it, if they're targeting an older audience... now that Barbie is in my head as a mom and also for other millenial moms, I'm more likely now to buy it for my kid as a Christmas gift. So, aiming it at an older audience wlll probably have a knock-on effect on actually getting the kiddie's toy sold as well.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit




