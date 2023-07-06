



Mike Wills speaks to Richard Halsey, policy advisor at the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

Rolling power cuts have forced many of us to get batteries in our homes to store energy and to ease the current electricity crisis on a domestic scale.

But according to a new report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), South Africa should develop national and municipal plans to deploy energy storage, which will hopefully reduce the need for load shedding during periods of peak power demand.

Richard Halsey, a policy advisor at IISD and the lead author of the report, says while the deployment of batteries at commercial, industrial, and residential sites is accelerating, the rollout is happening in an uncoordinated manner, primarily as a self-funded response to worsening load shedding.

Researchers found that adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power, while the existing pumped hydro can reduce the need for load shedding when power consumption is at its peak.

This is nothing new. South Africa has been using pump storage for many years. It's just that now there are more energy storage technologies available, and it's just another arrow in the quiver we can use to help solve loadshedding. Richard Halsey, policy advisor at IISD

Ten years or so ago, this wasn't on the cards, but both the capability, the costs and the size of batteries have been improving dramatically. Richard Halsey, policy advisor at IISD

Instead of running the expensive generators that Eskom currently has to do, if we save energy at night, or in the middle of the day when there's a lot of sun, that is when you use your battery. Richard Halsey, policy advisor at IISD

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Energy storage projects can help balance electricity supply and demand - Report