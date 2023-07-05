Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
You should probably brace for higher chocolate prices as the cost of cocoa worldwide shoots up.
The price of the commodity reached a 46-year high on the International Exchange in London on 30 June as traders anticipate more demand than supply in coming months, reports Time.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from craft chocolate maker Pieter de Villiers,
He's the co-founder and owner of De Villiers Chocolate, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape.
De Villiers says along with some long-term factors at play, there are also some more short-term events putting more strain on the cocoa market.
This means many people's favourite treat is likely to become more expensive, especially the products with a high cocoa content.
Among the factors causing the spike in prices are increased demand from the East and "ageing" cocoa farms in Africa, de Villiers explains.
These typically smallscale farms are usually run by a mother and father whose children move to the city as soon as they are old enough to do so.
What you typically find is older generation farming. Then, also, trees are not being replaced. The lifespan of a cocoa tree is typically about 30 years, and in a lot of these plantations you see older trees which means the yields are lower.Pieter de Villiers, Co-founder - De Villiers Chocolate
Recent excessive rainfall is also expected to impact the cocoa crop in West Africa, particularly Ivory Coast which is the world's biggest producer.
The cocoa harvest only starts in October and lasts till March. The rains in June and at this time have had impact - there is the risk of pod rot occurring... and the humidity makes the crop susceptible to pests.Pieter de Villiers, Co-founder - De Villiers Chocolate
How is a craft chocolate making business coping with the impact of soaring cocoa prices along with the increase in other production costs?
De Villiers sketches the factors that make a small producer's life more difficult in a very competitive segment.
The bigger chocolate makers typically buy their crop a year in advance at a fixed price, so they don't feel these knocks. I buy a container typically every three months... If you take the impact of the increased cocoa price in conjunction with our own currency, we're selling with an excess of a 60% increase just on cocoa between last year and now.Pieter de Villiers, Co-founder - De Villiers Chocolate
Before loadshedding started easing, De Villiers Chocolate also had to halve its production because of this particular problem.
"Because we do a lot of primary processing, probably between 20 and 25% of our input costs is electricity."
It's quite rough for small chocolate manufacturer, especially trying to stick with high quality ingredients... What a lot of producers do is to start adding palm oil and other derivative products, which we don't.Pieter de Villiers, Co-founder - De Villiers Chocolate
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vyshniakova/vyshniakova2006/vyshniakova200600282/150064674-chocolate-bar-close-up-on-the-table-with-ground-coco.jpg
More from Business
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again
Copper is all around us. The metal is both ever-present and invisible in our world.Read More
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.Read More
Unaddressed mental health conditions cost the economy R161 billion – economists
It's not business as usual for staff struggling with their well-being.Read More
More from Local
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’
The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.Read More
Going nowhere fast: Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars go on auction
Tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu pocketed about R172 million worth in PPE tenders.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle
All the news you need to know.Read More
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)
South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on 20 July.Read More
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?
After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.Read More
Shooting his shot: Former soldier turns filmmaker to explore coloured identity
Jacob Cloete is a candidate in the Leading for Humanity Leadership Programme by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.Read More
'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele
Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma that South Africans suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture.Read More
More from Lifestyle
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.Read More
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced
Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz.Read More
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng
Get ready for some old school muscle car action.Read More
Study: South Africans (men and women) are the world's worst drivers!
Apparently, South Africans are the worst drivers in the world, according to the Australians anyway.Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More
Barefoot SPCA trainee inspector climbs a tree to save a stuck, distressed kitten
Lindo Mbele, a trainee inspector from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA climbs a tree to save a helpless kitten from imminent danger.Read More
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir
The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity.Read More
[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do...
An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill.Read More
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies
Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".Read More