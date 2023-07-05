Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, executive director and chief economist at the Efficient Group.
- Tiger Brands is one company reiterating that its rising costs will eventually have to be passed on to the consumer
- Food producers are battered by a litany of South African issues, from loadshedding to problems with water supply
South Africa's food producers are battling to stay afloat as prices continue to rise, raising their production costs.
Tiger Brands is one company reiterating that these rising costs will eventually have to be passed on to the consumer.
"We are very aware of the struggles that consumers are going through ... but inevitably some of it will be passed onto our consumers unfortunately" the food giant's Derek McKernan told Reuters on Wednesday.
While an overall drop in food prices was recorded in South Africa in May, food inflation is still in double digits.
But with so many domestic issues holding us back - from loadshedding to water supply problems and crumbling infrastructure - is this going to create a new "floor" for local food prices?
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Dawie Roodt, executive director and chief economist at the Efficient Group.
Internationally, the food price or the shelf price increases we've seen... the effect of that is gradually working itself out of the system, but I'm afraid that does not apply to South Africa.Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group
I'm afraid not only food prices but prices here generally are likely to remain fairly elevated. I do expect the total inflation rate to come down a little bit over the next couple of months, but the outlook for inflation in South Africa is not good. The simple reason for that has to do with the macroeconomic environment which is very uncompetitive.Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group
In the case of food producers and farmers specifically, it becomes very difficult, especially if you're an irrigation farmer Roodt adds.
Pumping water is a problem if you don't have enough electricity he points out.
While there could be some times when the food prices are coming down a little bit or increase at a slower rate, the outlook over the short term for food prices is quite volatile.Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group
Roodt also highlights the role played by the exchange rate for the rand in this scenario.
He notes that grain is an important food item in South Africa, as well as globally.
Grain prices eventually filter through to most of the other food prices... For example meat prices without a doubt are affected by grain prices because you feed cattle with grain... International prices of grain are of crucial importance to South Africa, and that of course is affected by the exchange rate of the currency.Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group
