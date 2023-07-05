'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'





Robert Marawa interviews former SAFA Vice President, Ria Ledwaba and SAFPU President, Thulaganyo Gaoshobelwe.

Former SAFA Vice President, Ria Ledwaba and SAFPU President, Thulaganyo Gaoshobelwe, say the situation regarding Banyana Banyana should never have reached the point that it did.

The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup participation, to go with the R572 000 they will receive from FIFA.

On Sunday, the women's national team boycotted their farewell match against Botswana in protest against, among other things, the contracts they were offered from SAFA.

Speaking to renowned broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Gaoshobelwe highlighted the role that the player’s union has played in the last week.

At some point we must stop talking about gender equality and get to a point where we can talk about people being champions and what is their worth. Thulaganyo Gaoshobelwe, SAFPU President

Last week Tuesday they spoke to us about the contracts that they were given, which had no financial incentives. We knew that there were monies guaranteed by FIFA and those conditions were only about finances, it was about travel and accommodation as well for the tournament. Thulaganyo Gaoshobelwe, SAFPU President

Meanwhile, Ledwaba praised the stance that the team took and also questioned the leadership within SAFA.

The first thing we need to do is applaud the stand the players took. It was a brave stance they took to say they are not going to settle for less than what they deserve. Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President

It’s important that Danny Jordaan stands up and apologises without mentioning other countries like England. SAFA has to stand up and take responsibility for what has happened. We can’t be thanking the Motsepe Foundation all the time and deflecting from the real issues. Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President

