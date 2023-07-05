'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'

Streaming issues? Report here
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factor... 5 July 2023 7:32 PM
DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’ The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture. 5 July 2023 2:53 PM
The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle All the news you need to know. 5 July 2023 1:48 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him... 5 July 2023 11:56 AM
'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma t... 5 July 2023 11:43 AM
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when) South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on... 5 July 2023 1:37 PM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg. 5 July 2023 10:20 PM
For a whopping R2,7M the Mercedes EQS 450+ electric car is simply overpriced Despite being equipped with the latest technology, our motoring expert is not convinced by this all electric Mercedes-Benz. 5 July 2023 5:32 PM
The Classic Car Show 2023 is back in Gauteng Get ready for some old school muscle car action. 5 July 2023 4:17 PM
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity. 5 July 2023 2:08 PM
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
Sport

'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'

5 July 2023 7:45 PM
by Michael Pedro
Banyana banyana
South African Football Association
Safpu
Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe
Ria Ledwaba

The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup participation.

Robert Marawa interviews former SAFA Vice President, Ria Ledwaba and SAFPU President, Thulaganyo Gaoshobelwe.

Former SAFA Vice President, Ria Ledwaba and SAFPU President, Thulaganyo Gaoshobelwe, say the situation regarding Banyana Banyana should never have reached the point that it did.

The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup participation, to go with the R572 000 they will receive from FIFA.

On Sunday, the women's national team boycotted their farewell match against Botswana in protest against, among other things, the contracts they were offered from SAFA.

Speaking to renowned broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Gaoshobelwe highlighted the role that the player’s union has played in the last week.

At some point we must stop talking about gender equality and get to a point where we can talk about people being champions and what is their worth.

Thulaganyo Gaoshobelwe, SAFPU President

Last week Tuesday they spoke to us about the contracts that they were given, which had no financial incentives. We knew that there were monies guaranteed by FIFA and those conditions were only about finances, it was about travel and accommodation as well for the tournament.

Thulaganyo Gaoshobelwe, SAFPU President
Thulaganyo Gaoshobelwe, SAFPU President
Thulaganyo Gaoshobelwe, SAFPU President

Meanwhile, Ledwaba praised the stance that the team took and also questioned the leadership within SAFA.

The first thing we need to do is applaud the stand the players took. It was a brave stance they took to say they are not going to settle for less than what they deserve.

Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President
Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President
Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President

It’s important that Danny Jordaan stands up and apologises without mentioning other countries like England. SAFA has to stand up and take responsibility for what has happened. We can’t be thanking the Motsepe Foundation all the time and deflecting from the real issues.

Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA Vice President

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'














