[LISTEN] Acting public protector defends Phala Phala report clearing Ramaphosa
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Deputy Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka.
Critics have claimed that Gcaleka may not be independent as she will need approval of the President as well as the ANC’s parliamentary committee in order to be permanently appointed as the public protector.
However, Gcaleka says she is very confident about her report and she has upheld standard operating procedures.
She adds that there are sufficient checks and balances in the appointment of the Public Protector.
With regards to Ramaphosa’s Presidential protection services involvement in the investigation of the robbery she says that the president was obligated to report a breach in the farm to the head of the PPS.
However, she claims the president did not ask his protection team, which are a public resource, to investigate the breach at his private property.
There was no instruction according to the evidence, even by the own acknowledgement of the PPS, that the President instructed him to investigate the crime.Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, Deputy Public Protector
There is no evidence before us that the President is aware that Rhoode went on to investigate the crime.Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, Deputy Public Protector
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: ‘We tried to revive some people but we failed’
On Wednesday night a gas cylinder carrying nitrate oxide, believed to be used by illegal miners working in surrounding mines, leaked in the Angelo Informal Settlement, killing 17 people.Read More
Energy storage projects can help balance electricity supply and demand - Report
Researchers say adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power.Read More
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Essop Pahad dies at 84
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.Read More
Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised
The premier said the youngest of the deceased was a one-year-old, while the rest are believed to be illegal miners who were working in the area and using nitrate oxide to extract gold from the soil.Read More
Bad news for chocaholics - chocolate likely to cost more as cocoa prices soar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and owner of craft chocolate outfit De Villiers Chocolate.Read More
Food prices to remain volatile as producers struggle with SA's domestic problems
Farmers and manufacturers are being held back by specifically South African issues, while having to deal with international factors as well.Read More
VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?
"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."Read More
Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?
Experts at law firm Webber Wentzel say the proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers.Read More