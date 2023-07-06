[LISTEN] Acting public protector defends Phala Phala report clearing Ramaphosa





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Deputy Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka.

Critics have claimed that Gcaleka may not be independent as she will need approval of the President as well as the ANC’s parliamentary committee in order to be permanently appointed as the public protector.

However, Gcaleka says she is very confident about her report and she has upheld standard operating procedures.

She adds that there are sufficient checks and balances in the appointment of the Public Protector.

With regards to Ramaphosa’s Presidential protection services involvement in the investigation of the robbery she says that the president was obligated to report a breach in the farm to the head of the PPS.

However, she claims the president did not ask his protection team, which are a public resource, to investigate the breach at his private property.

There was no instruction according to the evidence, even by the own acknowledgement of the PPS, that the President instructed him to investigate the crime. Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, Deputy Public Protector

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka presents the controversial Phala Phala saga report - among others - on 30 June 2023. Photo: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness

There is no evidence before us that the President is aware that Rhoode went on to investigate the crime. Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, Deputy Public Protector

Listen to the interview above for more.