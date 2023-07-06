Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart!
Comedian, actor and Hollywood A-lister Kevin Hart turns 44 years old today.
The shortest comedy star has made us laugh countless times, so let's celebrate Hart's best comedic moments:
1) When Hart explains why he could never be a rapper
2) Hart believes in guy code
3) Hart on his unique parenting style
4) His acting = comedic genius
5) Hart ain't no snitch
6) He wears Crocs
7) He loves Africa, has been dubbed 'Mpho' and called out America's portrayal of Africa
Thank you for hart-filled laughs, Kevin Hart, keep 'em coming!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kevin_Hart_2014.jpg
