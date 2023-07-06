



Comedian, actor and Hollywood A-lister Kevin Hart turns 44 years old today.

The shortest comedy star has made us laugh countless times, so let's celebrate Hart's best comedic moments:

1) When Hart explains why he could never be a rapper

2) Hart believes in guy code

3) Hart on his unique parenting style

4) His acting = comedic genius

5) Hart ain't no snitch

6) He wears Crocs

7) He loves Africa, has been dubbed 'Mpho' and called out America's portrayal of Africa

Thank you for hart-filled laughs, Kevin Hart, keep 'em coming!

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart!