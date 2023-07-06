Go shawty, it's your birthday, Curtis James Jackson AKA, 50 Cent
We've heard the "I don't have 1 Rand, only a 50 Cent" jokes, but jokes aside just for the man who's often the butt of it.
Yes, the American rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman 50 Cent, whose government name is Curtis James Jackson, turns 48 years old today.
The musical talent has been nominated for a Grammy 14 times and won once.
The rapper has created many hits - here are some of them:
1) In Da Club - yes, shawty - it is his birthday
2) Just a little bit
3) P.I.M.P
4) Ayo technology
5) 21 Questions
6) Baby by me
7) Hate it or love it
8) Window shopper
9) Disco inferno
10) Can't leave 'em alone
Go shawty, it's your birthday!!!
This article first appeared on KFM : Go shawty, it's your birthday, Curtis James Jackson AKA, 50 Cent
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:50_Cent_(Cropped).jpg
