Facebook and TikTok top apps for social media marketing - CEO





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx about leading social media platforms for marketing.

Goldstuck reports on stats, showing how leading social media platforms and their users (including South African brands using these platforms for marketing and advertising) have grown and plummeted.

Facebook

In 2018, 97% of South African brands use Facebook for advertising and marketing while 56% of adults use Facebook.

In 2023, South African brand users dropped to 84% because of other apps like TikTok and Facebook's dealings in leaking private data.

Despite this drop, Goldstruck says Facebook remains South Africa's preferred social media platform.

Twitter

While 90% of South African brands used Twitter for advertising and marketing in 2018, the number decreased to 63% this year "since Musk's takeover and spread of misinformation," says Goldstruck.

Instagram

Goldstruck says that Instagram "used to be second biggest metric amongst brands after Facebook."

In 2021, Instagram had 86% of South African brand penetration.

Fast-forward to 2023, the brand only has 58% of South African brands featured on the platform successfully.

Goldstruck says it's got "lots to do with brands not being able to get to grips with Instagram's new algorithms... and TikTok."

TikTok

Goldstruck says that 30% of adults use TikTok - this excludes how many kids are using the platform.

28% of South Africa's biggest brands are using TikTok since the platform has become the second biggest social network amongst consumers while it ranks sixth in the business market.

Goldstruck also points out that the number of adult users versus South African brands are almost equal on TikTok which is a "good thing" for marketers.

LinkedIn

Goldstruck reports that LinkedIn as a social network ranks second in the business market.

It's used by 14.7% of South African adults with 11 million people using the app in South Africa.

If you're looking to social media for marketing and advertising, what's the best brand for your buck?

Goldstruck says brand awareness on all platforms seems to be the latest trend in social media strategies.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Facebook and TikTok top apps for social media marketing - CEO