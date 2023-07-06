Facebook and TikTok top apps for social media marketing - CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company... 6 July 2023 7:39 PM
[WATCH]: Dear Men. Is it difficult to marry a strong and successful woman? "You are not married because you're such a strong woman, and it frustrates me." 6 July 2023 4:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list. 6 July 2023 8:44 AM
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 8:16 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 8:16 PM
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the 'true crime' genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. 6 July 2023 8:02 PM
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS This decision comes after the KZN club's failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic. 6 July 2023 7:43 PM
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana's FIFA Women's World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the 'true crime' genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
SA's Elite Women's underwater hockey team set for World Championship Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport." 6 July 2023 2:25 PM
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter. 6 July 2023 1:22 PM
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels. 6 July 2023 12:24 PM
'Africa's linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It's 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
Facebook and TikTok top apps for social media marketing - CEO

6 July 2023 2:17 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
social media marketing

World Wide Worx founder and CEO Arthur Goldstuck discusses how social media platforms and their users are doing this year.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx about leading social media platforms for marketing.

Listen to the conversation below.

Goldstuck reports on stats, showing how leading social media platforms and their users (including South African brands using these platforms for marketing and advertising) have grown and plummeted.

Facebook

In 2018, 97% of South African brands use Facebook for advertising and marketing while 56% of adults use Facebook.

In 2023, South African brand users dropped to 84% because of other apps like TikTok and Facebook's dealings in leaking private data.

Despite this drop, Goldstruck says Facebook remains South Africa's preferred social media platform.

Twitter

While 90% of South African brands used Twitter for advertising and marketing in 2018, the number decreased to 63% this year "since Musk's takeover and spread of misinformation," says Goldstruck.

Instagram

Goldstruck says that Instagram "used to be second biggest metric amongst brands after Facebook."

In 2021, Instagram had 86% of South African brand penetration.

Fast-forward to 2023, the brand only has 58% of South African brands featured on the platform successfully.

Goldstruck says it's got "lots to do with brands not being able to get to grips with Instagram's new algorithms... and TikTok."

TikTok

Goldstruck says that 30% of adults use TikTok - this excludes how many kids are using the platform.

28% of South Africa's biggest brands are using TikTok since the platform has become the second biggest social network amongst consumers while it ranks sixth in the business market.

Goldstruck also points out that the number of adult users versus South African brands are almost equal on TikTok which is a "good thing" for marketers.

LinkedIn

Goldstruck reports that LinkedIn as a social network ranks second in the business market.

It's used by 14.7% of South African adults with 11 million people using the app in South Africa.

If you're looking to social media for marketing and advertising, what's the best brand for your buck?

Goldstruck says brand awareness on all platforms seems to be the latest trend in social media strategies.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Facebook and TikTok top apps for social media marketing - CEO




