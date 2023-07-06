Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company... 6 July 2023 7:39 PM
[WATCH]: Dear Men. Is it difficult to marry a strong and successful woman? "You are not married because you're such a strong woman, and it frustrates me." 6 July 2023 4:39 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list. 6 July 2023 8:44 AM
View all Politics
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 8:16 PM
View all Business
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 8:16 PM
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. 6 July 2023 8:02 PM
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic. 6 July 2023 7:43 PM
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
View all Sport
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport." 6 July 2023 2:25 PM
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter. 6 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Entertainment
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels. 6 July 2023 12:24 PM
View all World
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all'

6 July 2023 2:31 PM
by Amy Fraser

Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023.

Africa Melane interviews Lenin Ndebele, News24 Journalist in Zimbabwe.

On 23 August, Zimbabweans will vote to elect councillors, members of parliament, and a president.

This will be the second time that Incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, from the governing Zanu-PF party and Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, from the Citizen's Coalition for Change face each other, the first being the 2018 election.

Should there be no clear winner in the presidential contest, a run-off will be held on 2 October 2023.

Zimbabwe 2023 elections/ Pexels: Element5 Digital
Zimbabwe 2023 elections/ Pexels: Element5 Digital

Leading up to the election, there have been a plethora of concerns, specifically whether or not it will be 'free and fair' for all.

According to reports, civil society groups says that there has been a systemic crackdown on government critics, adding that the number of arrests and convictions of opposition figures and government critics has intensified over the last two years.

Ndebele says electoral reforms that the opposition have demanded to even out the playing field have not happened, and therefore, the election will not be free and fair.

He adds that civil societies need to do outreach programmes to ensure that people vote in numbers.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all'




6 July 2023 2:31 PM
by Amy Fraser

More from World

Image: Western Cape Government

'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health'

6 July 2023 2:44 PM

And the COVID pandemic has made it worse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Just Stop Oil activists walking up Whitehall towards Trafalgar Square on Saturday 20 May 2023. Picture: Alisdare Hickson via Wikimedia commons

[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon

6 July 2023 12:24 PM

A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© portokalis/123rf.com

Using MDMA to treat PTSD: 'It's a really emotional, life changing experience'

6 July 2023 11:49 AM

Australia has approved the use of psychedelics and MDMA to treat certain mental health conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 'Barbie Movie' opens in theatres this July. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures (screenshot)

From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit

5 July 2023 10:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight

5 July 2023 1:27 PM

There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown

5 July 2023 11:12 AM

The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a press conference after visiting a Border Force cutter boat in the Dover Strait. Picture: Simon Dawson via Wikimedia Commons

'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets

5 July 2023 10:26 AM

After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ElenaOlesik from Pixabay

Vladimir Putin is creating a generation of 'toddler troops' in Russia

5 July 2023 9:43 AM

Preschool children in Russia are learning military tactics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Duangphorn Wiriya/Unsplash

The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South?

4 July 2023 12:58 PM

Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Glass of milk. Picture: Couleur from Pixabay

Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand

4 July 2023 11:38 AM

Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde with his delegation in the US to meet senior officials to discuss Agoa. Picture: Premier Facebook

[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded'

6 July 2023 2:36 PM

A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed a media briefing at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing

6 July 2023 8:44 AM

The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are

6 July 2023 6:49 AM

It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blue lights/ Pexels: Pixabay

VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?

5 July 2023 4:51 PM

"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’

5 July 2023 2:53 PM

The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Three people were assaulted allegedly by police officers. Picture: Screenshot @KeithTopG/twitter

SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?

5 July 2023 1:22 PM

After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa

5 July 2023 11:56 AM

In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamphela Ramphele speaks on "Fear in South African politics" at Wits University in Johannesburg on 25 April 2013. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele

5 July 2023 11:43 AM

Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma that South Africans suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Striking Cosatu members in Pretoria on 7 October 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'

5 July 2023 8:51 AM

Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leadership of new political party, RISE Mzansi, at the launch on 19 April 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few'

4 July 2023 1:31 PM

Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler

Lifestyle

[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing

Local Politics

Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: ‘We tried to revive some people but we failed’

Local

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Ziyakhala kuNgizwe Mchunu, ibulele izingane i-gas yoZama-Zama

6 July 2023 9:42 PM

The day that was: Boksburg gas fatalities, July riots, goodbye Essop Pahad

6 July 2023 9:41 PM

DR Congo and South Africa plan security pact

6 July 2023 9:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA