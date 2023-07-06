Streaming issues? Report here
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter. 6 July 2023 1:22 PM
Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler Deliberately or unintentionally lying to your insurer is never a good idea, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 6 July 2023 1:14 PM
Homewrecker brings ALL the drama and suspense to Netflix The local film tells the story of a women, driven by envy and desire, as she steals the life of her successful colleague. 6 July 2023 12:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter. 6 July 2023 1:22 PM
Homewrecker brings ALL the drama and suspense to Netflix The local film tells the story of a women, driven by envy and desire, as she steals the life of her successful colleague. 6 July 2023 12:55 PM
King Charles’ coronation continues in Scotland King Charles has been presented with Scotland's oldest crown jewels. 6 July 2023 12:46 PM
World
World

Using MDMA to treat PTSD: 'It's a really emotional, life changing experience'

6 July 2023 11:49 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Australia
MDMA
Mental health
Magic mushrooms

Australia has approved the use of psychedelics and MDMA to treat certain mental health conditions.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Mike Musker, mental health researcher at the University of South Australia.

Australia is the first country to legalise the use of MDMA and psychedelics, such as magic mushrooms, as mental health treatments.

Approved psychiatrists can, as of 1 July, prescribe these for patients who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and certain types of depression.

How this treatment will work is a person will take one pill prescribed to them which will take roughly an hour to take effect, and last for eight hours.

Musker says that during this time the patient will be supervised by two health care professionals and will have the opportunity to talk about their experience.

It is a really emotional, life changing experience that makes people feel better about themselves. It makes them hopeful for the future.

Mike Musker, Mental Health Researcher - University of South Australia

In addition to the emotional effects, he says this can also improve neuroplasticity and create new connections in the brain.

It actually changes the neurotransmitters in your brain, and it gives you that psychospiritual experience which isn’t given by normal psychiatric drugs.

Mike Musker, Mental Health Researcher - University of South Australia
© portokalis/123rf.com
© portokalis/123rf.com

However, there are some issues with this treatment, as a person would have to top taking their antidepressants before they can start this treatment.

Musker adds that it is also important to ensure a person using this treatment does not have a substance use disorder, or a family history of psychosis or schizophrenia.

It has got to be risk assessed.

Mike Musker, Mental Health Researcher - University of South Australia

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Using MDMA to treat PTSD: 'It's a really emotional, life changing experience'




