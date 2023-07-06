Using MDMA to treat PTSD: 'It's a really emotional, life changing experience'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Mike Musker, mental health researcher at the University of South Australia.

Australia is the first country to legalise the use of MDMA and psychedelics, such as magic mushrooms, as mental health treatments.

Approved psychiatrists can, as of 1 July, prescribe these for patients who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and certain types of depression.

How this treatment will work is a person will take one pill prescribed to them which will take roughly an hour to take effect, and last for eight hours.

Musker says that during this time the patient will be supervised by two health care professionals and will have the opportunity to talk about their experience.

It is a really emotional, life changing experience that makes people feel better about themselves. It makes them hopeful for the future. Mike Musker, Mental Health Researcher - University of South Australia

In addition to the emotional effects, he says this can also improve neuroplasticity and create new connections in the brain.

It actually changes the neurotransmitters in your brain, and it gives you that psychospiritual experience which isn’t given by normal psychiatric drugs. Mike Musker, Mental Health Researcher - University of South Australia

However, there are some issues with this treatment, as a person would have to top taking their antidepressants before they can start this treatment.

Musker adds that it is also important to ensure a person using this treatment does not have a substance use disorder, or a family history of psychosis or schizophrenia.

It has got to be risk assessed. Mike Musker, Mental Health Researcher - University of South Australia

