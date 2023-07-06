Bright spark: Minister of Electricty Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
ShapeShifter: Every week, The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a businessperson who has shown an ability to adapt to their conditions. This week he speaks to Minister of Electricty Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
RELATED:So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding
He's the man appointed to the somewhat unenviable task of overseeing government's response to the country's electricity crisis.
Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa became the first Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity back in March.
Before that, he headed up the Presidency's Investment and Infrastructure Office and for six years, from 2010, he served as Mayor of Tshwane.
He joins The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield as the Shapeshifter guest this week - click above to listen to the full podcast:
On loadshedding:
We're beginning to see some marginal, and yet significant, improvements of the units.Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
It's one thing to get rid of loadshedding, it's quite another to create conditions for additional investments.Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
On Andre De Rutyer's claims of corruption at Eskom:
Yes, there's corruption and you must deal with it, but ensuring that you understand the perfomance of the units and taking the necessary action to fix that, that has no relationship with corruption.Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
The fact that you get the most appropriately qualified people with the right experience to run the power station has no relationship with corruption.Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
Going forward...
We have said that we will keep planned maintenance at 2.5%, guess what? As a result of that buffer planned maintenance has hit a high of 10%, and now we're at 7-7.5% of maintenance.Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
So we have not relented on maintenance. Just doing the right things and not buying a situation where we have 4 hours of no loadshedding, we're going to do it consistently.Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity
RELATED:Grace Harding, the CEO behind Ocean Basket's rise to the top of the food chain
More from Local
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!
It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.Read More
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company that pulled off SA's biggest corporate scam.Read More
[WATCH]: Dear Men. Is it difficult to marry a strong and successful woman?
"You are not married because you're such a strong woman, and it frustrates me."Read More
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded'
A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked.Read More
Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: ‘We tried to revive some people but we failed’
On Wednesday night a gas cylinder carrying nitrate oxide, believed to be used by illegal miners working in surrounding mines, leaked in the Angelo Informal Settlement, killing 17 people.Read More
[LISTEN] Acting public protector defends Phala Phala report clearing Ramaphosa
Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka is facing criticism after she cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa in her Phala Phala report.Read More
Energy storage projects can help balance electricity supply and demand - Report
Researchers say adding batteries to consumer-located generators can lower demand for Eskom power.Read More
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing
The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.Read More
Essop Pahad dies at 84
Pahad had been in retirement after serving as minister from 1999 to 2008, and was a prominent figure in the fight against apartheid.Read More