



After the roaring success of the recently released Jeep Avenger, the Stellantis group are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle a second time. This time with a brand more familiar to European sensibilities.

To that end, long lived Italian carmaker Fiat are reviving their iconic nameplate from the ‘50s and bringing the Fiat 600 back to life. The 600e marks Fiat’s entry into the electric vehicle market and based on the earlier images, it looks like they have a winner.

Fiat says they are looking to the 600e to be the ideal bridge between city lovers and outdoor enthusiasts and to make this electric car “the perfect embodiment of the brand's values of Italian style and sustainability”, as they put it. For us mere mortals, Fiat wants to make a lekker car that works for everyone and can go anyway.

Based on the early looks, its seems they have succeeded. The car has a great retro-futuristic look and gives off a very sassy personality. I can easily see this, though probably unintentionally, canabilising sales of the popular compact Fiat 500 if the price is right.

If performance is like the aforementioned Jeep Avenger, which likely give the cars shared DNA, then it should get lots of plaudits in that area. Interior design seems polished but practical with lots of storage spots and a decent sized centre screen.

The car should do well in Europe, but there’s no word on whether a local launch is coming.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Iconic Fiat 600 comes back as an electric vehicle