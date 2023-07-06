[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon





A man wearing a JustStopOil t-shirt rushed onto a court at Wimbledon throwing jigsaw puzzle pieces that looked like orange confetti.

JustStopOil in an environmental activism group based in the United Kingdom.

The group is calling for the British Government to "halt all new consents and licences for fossil fuels in the UK."

The British number one tennis player Katie Boulter was playing her match when the protester rushed on causing a disruption.

Katie Boulter was quite upset, and she just said, Why me? Why my match? Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Friedman says that while she supports the cause of JustStopOil, she is not sure this protest action is the best tactic.

You need to think through how to win people over to your cause and I am not entirely sure that the Wimbledon centre court was the best [choice]. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

