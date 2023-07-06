SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship
Lester Kiewit speaks to Elize Viviers, the coach of South Africa's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team about their journey to the World Championships in Australia from 21 to 30 July.
Listen to the conversation below.
Viviers explains that underwater hockey is hockey - just underwater that can be "classified as an extreme sport" and has been around since the mid 1950s, originating in Britain.
It's described as three dimensional hockey played at the bottom of a 25 x 12-15 metre swimming pool that's about two metres deep.
Underwater hockey is played horizontally with participants wearing a mask and a snorkel for 30 minutes with 15 minutes aside with a three-minute halftime break. Players swim with the puck, swimming and swishing it back and forth to their teammates in the hope of landing it into steel goal posts to score.
As with other sports, there are forward and back positions in underwater hockey where team mates rely heavily on each other for support.
The team's coach says the team are quite close since they're expected to communicate underwater, making for an "intuitive game".
Viviers admits that underwater hockey is an "obscure sport", but South Africa is really good at it - so good that the women's team are going to the World Championships in Australia later this month.
The women's team has previously won four gold medals with silver and bronze in the mix too while the men's team has won gold, silver and bronze medals.
Viviers says underwater hockey is a difficult spectator sport but big tournaments are filmed with underwater cameras to project on screens and live stream to YouTube.
Here's to hoping that team South Africa swims to victory!!!
This article first appeared on KFM : SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Bymj0spDtBm/?hl=en
