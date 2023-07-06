



JOHANNESBURG - An eyewitness from the gas leak incident at the Angelo informal settlement said he was deeply traumatised after watching many people dropping to the ground when inhaling the toxic gas.

On Wednesday night, a gas cylinder carrying nitrate oxide leaked, killing 17 people, including three children.

The cylinder is believed to be used by illegal miners who were working in the surrounding abandoned mines.

READ: Death toll from Boksburg gas leak rises, others hospitalised

The eyewitness, Mandla Marunda, said he was nearby when the leak happened and he did inhale some of the gas, which he described as smelling like rotten eggs.

He said when he started smelling the gas, he ran away.

“When I started smelling it, I tried to run away from the place. I ran and I tried to put a towel with water to protect myself.”

He said that he tried to get away to survive in the midst of the chaos.

“I’m traumatised, even now, because we were trying to revive some of the people that were dying on the street. Some, they were dying just like that. We tried to revive them, but then we failed.”

He said he knew of the illegal mining activities where gases were used.

“They enter illegally to mine [and] take those soils. They come and then they refine it using something like ‘penduga’, which is the gas to cut it, and then they refine it.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: ‘We tried to revive some people but we failed’