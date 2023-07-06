Plant in UK garden causes AGONY to anyone who touches it
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online. (Skip to 08:35)
The gympie-gympie plant, which is native to Australia, is one of the most venomous in the world and can cause excruciating pain to anyone who touches it.
There are tiny hairs on the plant that can reportedly leave a person in agony for weeks if they even slightly brush against it.
This particular plant literally causes you to feel like you are being electrocuted and set on fire at the same time.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
A gympie-gympie plant has been locked up in the Poison Garden, inside a glass case.
It is this beautiful looking garden with this ornate black grilled big gate, with a skull and crossbones on it saying ‘these plants can kill’.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
People can visit the Poison Garden with a tour guide and go and look at some of the most dangerous plants in the world.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Plant in UK garden causes AGONY to anyone who touches it
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gates_to_the_Poison_Garden_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1865969.jpg
