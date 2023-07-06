Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded'

6 July 2023 2:36 PM
by Amy Fraser

A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked.

Africa Melane interviews Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst.

US lawmakers have been calling on the White House to potentially cut South Africa out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) because of our perceived closeness to Russia.

Should South Africa be excluded from AGOA, it will have negative ramifications on the country's economy and international relations.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde with his delegation in the US to meet senior officials to discuss Agoa. Picture: Premier Facebook
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde with his delegation in the US to meet senior officials to discuss Agoa. Picture: Premier Facebook

RELATED: US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance

Mathekga says that in the strategic interest of the US, they need South Africa to be part of AGOA in order for them to benefit from the act.

He adds that he doesn't believe that we'll get to the 'breaking point' where we would have our privileges revoked, adding that our economy cannot afford to lose an important market, such as the US.

RELATED: (LISTEN) AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?

No doubt, America needs South Africa.

Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

We are an economy that is under pressure, we need access to the market.

Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst

Scroll up to listen the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded'




6 July 2023 2:36 PM
by Amy Fraser

