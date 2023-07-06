[WATCH]: Dear Men. Is it difficult to marry a strong and successful woman?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Is it difficult to date or marry a successful woman in South Africa? Are cultural and stereotypical practices to blame?
Social media erupted after a woman claimed on a Conversation Capital podcast that men are intimidated by successful women.
She remembered how her man complained about her stance on opinions in their relationship. According to her, some women even shrank themselves in order to be in a relationship with such men.
Some comments said that most successful women are rude and no man can keep up with such a woman.
Guys....come this side pic.twitter.com/YVwHD9gcrb' Mlungisi (@Mlu__N2) July 4, 2023
