Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler





On the Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler about what happens when you give your insurer the incorrect information.

Remember that list of questions your insurance had you answer prior to taking out cover, were you honest?

Many people often disregard that brief but important questionnaire, providing answers that they think will help bring down their premiums.

This is often the case in the fin-tech world, where insurers have opted to use mobile applications to provide clients with convenience.

This doesn’t mean that lying on the phone or through the app, is the answer – regardless of your intention.

Knowler says by submitting incorrect or false information, regardless of intention, can provide insurers with the option not to pay out when it comes time for clients to claim.

It is never a good idea to fudge or embellish, especially when it’s a big claim because those are the ones where you really do need to be paid out. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

People overlook that insurance assessors do in fact go into full-on detective mode to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

[One of the] first things they’ll do is go and look or listen (if you took your policy out over the phone) and will interrogate your answers to key questions – one of them being around your insurance history. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

It is recommended to always seek guidance from your insurer if you do not fully understand something, even a single question, so you are able to give an honest, informed response.

Given that these questions can cost someone dearly if they get it wrong, if they don’t give the absolutely correct answer. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

