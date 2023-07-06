Office vacancy levels soar in post-covid world





Bruce Whitfield speaks with John Loos, Property Sector Strategist at FNB Commercial Property Finance.

After the pandemic the working environment, especially working in an office, has changed significantly.

With a rise in working from home, there is not the same demand for office space.

According to Loos, in the commercial property sector which includes offices, retail and industrial, sales are slowing, with offices struggling the most.

With the rising interest rates, the cost of offices is something that many people do not want to take on.

The investor demand for property across the board is slowing. John Loos, Property Sector Strategist - FNB Commercial Property Finance

He says that there is not only a lower demand for office space, but tenants are also in different financial situations.

It makes sense to have higher levels of remote work in a lot of ways, and it is happening. John Loos, Property Sector Strategist - FNB Commercial Property Finance

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Loos adds that many office spaces that are still leased are under utilised because their needs are not the same.

