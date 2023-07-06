SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Merge's Zander Matthee (co-founder and CEO) about the money they're getting in for gaming startup Skrmiish.
South African investment platform startup Merge has secured just over R13 million in investment for Skrmiish, another local startup.
Skrmiish happens to be a gaming outfit, which allows gamers to earn as they play.
Bruce Whitfield asks Merge co-founder and CEO, Zander Matthee, about the company's work and securing this deal in particular.
Matthee describes Merge as an app- and web-based platform that connects entrepreneurs and founders with investors from around the world.
We primarily focus on the early stage side of things, so not really playing in the deeper end of private equity and those bigger ticket items down the road.Zander Matthee, Co-founder and CEO - Merge
We really want to focus on building that strong pipeline of early-stage companies that are looking for investment, that are looking to grow, and those founders that are looking to change the world.Zander Matthee, Co-founder and CEO - Merge
These are often the people that find it hardest to raise money because they don't necessarily have a track record and may be one of the many companies destined to fail, remarks Whitfield.
RELATED: How SA entrepreneurs are attracting venture capital, creating jobs
The key things they look at when evaluating startups include what problems the applicants are solving and what technologies they're using, Matthee says.
The reason Skrmiish passed the test is because they have a global appeal, he explains.
That's exactly what an investor should be looking for is an opportunity that has the ability to scale, and that is exactly what Skrmiish does. With the beautiful use of technology you[re able to reach more people than ever before and that' what Skrmiish is tapping into right here is allowing every single gamer in the world to earn money while they're playing.Zander Matthee, Co-founder and CEO - Merge
That's exactly what drew the attention of a blockchain founders' fund which is based in Singapore... Allan Grey/E Squared which is obviously based here. These are pretty big players, blue chip venture capitalists investing into Skrmiish, and we're really proud to have made it happen.Zander Matthee, Co-founder and CEO - Merge
