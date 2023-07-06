Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist at Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit.
- Daily Maverick reports that the Reserve Bank has frozen funds thought to amount to R5.5 billion in Steinhoff accounts
- Investigative journo Pauli van Wyk says these are current accounts linked to Steinhoff’s local operations
In the latest twist in the Steinhoff saga, the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has frozen billions in the accounts of the company that pulled off the biggest corporate scam in South Africa.
While the funds frozen in five accounts linked to Steinhoff’s local operations are thought to amount to R5.5 billion, you "wouldn't notice it in the company's financial statements" writes Pauli van Wyk in an article on Daily Maverick.
The Reserve Bank’s intervention is sure to tie a knot in operations but has not been declared in so many words in Steinhoff’s latest annual financial statements. Some chutzpah for a company previously found to have misrepresented its financial statements.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
He asks whether the accounts involved are current operating accounts or whether they go back to the time of disgraced ex-CEO Markus Jooste.
They are the current operating accounts she explains - five local FNB accounts linked to the Steinhoff companies still registered in South Africa.
However the act which is punished or allegedly punished is still from the Markus Jooste era... The Reserve Bank now say that after a number of years of investigation they have a strong suspicion that there were breaches in exchange control contraventions, and therefore they are freezing the accounts of Steinhoff.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Van Wyk notes that there were a string of similar account freezes and attachments last year, involving role players including Jooste's "alleged" girlfriend Berdine Odendaal.
RELATED: Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets
The two have an interesting history, she goes on.
We all know about the money that perhaps unlawfully and even illegally left our country and then came back through Swiss and Austrian shelf companies into Mayfair, which was the horse racing company linked to Markus... From that Mayfair company about R16 million was paid to Berdine Odendaal, and Mayfair also bought her a number of properties.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
After the Reserve Bank investigated, they froze Odendaal's accounts and attached her assets.
Van Wyk says they also found that not only that she was richly rewarded for "doing nothing", but also funneled some of the money or moved it to Jooste himself.
Her lawyers had to... come out with that bag of potatoes, so it is on record. It seems there is more than just an alleged love affair, but also movement of money between the two...Pauli van Wyk, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
While the general public is still unsure about how much money actually left our shores in these transactions, van Wyk beleves Sarb do know and are continuing with their investigations.
Listen to the interview with the investigative journalist in the audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too
