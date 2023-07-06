The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience
Mike Wills interviews Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School.
True crime podcasts, television, and streaming series are extremely popular and the genre continues to grow.
Perhaps you've seen the post that's been making its rounds on social media, declaring anyone who watches true crime shows as a 'red flag'.
But the reason may be more serious than we think.
RELATED: Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week
According to a statistics report, women make up most of the audience.
In a South African-specific context, over twenty-two thousand women were sexually assaulted in 2022.
At least 50% of women above the age of 15 will be exposed to gender-based violence at some point of their life.
Schoeman proposes two theories as to why women binge-watch series of this genre.
The first being that they're able to associate and relate to the victim, especially if they're unable to voice their own experiences and receive help.
The second theory is that it co-indices with online dating.
Schoeman says that because of social media, people are able to get catfished easier, and therefore, listening to these podcasts or watching the series provides tips on how to safe guard themselves.
Shows and podcasts of this nature makes women become more vigilant and aware of the 'cruel' and 'grim' reality of what could happen to them in certain situations, she adds.
Binge-watching shows of this nature will eventually have a negative impact on your mental health, which is why it's important to engage with light-hearted content as well, recommends Schoeman.
People get away with committing crimes, especially in South Africa.Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership – Stellenbosch Business School
Bingeing on any screen time is not good.Prof Renata Schoeman, Psychiatrist and Head of Healthcare Leadership – Stellenbosch Business School
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience
Source : Pexels:JESHOOTS.com
More from Entertainment
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship
Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport."Read More
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter
Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter.Read More
Homewrecker brings ALL the drama and suspense to Netflix
The local film tells the story of a women, driven by envy and desire, as she steals the life of her successful colleague.Read More
King Charles’ coronation continues in Scotland
King Charles has been presented with Scotland's oldest crown jewels.Read More
Go shawty, it's your birthday, Curtis James Jackson AKA, 50 Cent
50 Cent turns 48 years old today and we're celebrating with some of his greatest hits.Read More
Happy 44th birthday, Kevin Hart!
We're celebrating Kevin Hart with some of his funniest moments.Read More
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir
The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity.Read More
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art?
The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M.Read More
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing
From South Africa to the world!Read More
More from Lifestyle
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.Read More
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.Read More
[LISTEN] Medical aid vs health insurance: Which one is best for you?
Unfortunately, only 16% of South Africans experience the luxury of having a medical aid.Read More
[Review] Tecno Spark 10c has outstanding build quality and affordability
A low cost phone that gets the job done.Read More
Iconic Fiat 600 comes back as an electric vehicle
La Dolce Vita is going electric with the Fiat 600e.Read More
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship
Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport."Read More
Facebook and TikTok top apps for social media marketing - CEO
World Wide Worx founder and CEO Arthur Goldstuck discusses how social media platforms and their users are doing this year.Read More
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter
Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter.Read More
Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler
Deliberately or unintentionally lying to your insurer is never a good idea, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More