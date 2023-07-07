[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season
John Perlman interviews Johnstone Makhubu, Deputy Commissioner at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
The South African Revenue Service has announced the start of tax season which will commence from 7 July 2023 (today) until 23 October for individual taxpayers, and until 24 January 2024 for provisional taxpayers.
Tax season can be somewhat stressful, but also rewarding (receiving money from the tax man), but nonetheless, having accurate information when filing your papers is crucial.
Makhubu answers your most asked questions.
What are the requirements for claiming home office expenses?
According to the Section 23(b) of the Income Tax Act, a tax deduction for home office expenses will only be considered if the room is regularly and exclusively used for the purposes of your trade and is specifically equipped for that purpose.
Makhubu notes that there has been a decrease in home office claims, and expects to see a continuous decrease as more people are steering away from working from home.
After taxpayers have been notified by SMS or email if they were selected to receive an auto-assessment, must they confirm data online?
Once you have received a notification from SARS, the next step is to review the auto-assessment on the SARS MobiApp or eFiling.
If you agree with the auto-assessment, no further action is required.
If you are not satisfied with the auto-assessment, the assessment will then be closed and SARS will pay you if it's in credit, says Makhubu.
If there is additional information that makes you think that you should be paid more than what you were, taxpayers have until 23 October 2023 to amend and file their return on eFiling or the SARS MobiApp.
Makhubu encourages all taxpayers to properly review their tax affairs to ensure all data is accurate.
Every filing season and every tax year has got its own different characteristics.Johnstone Makhubu, Deputy Commissioner – South African Revenue Service
