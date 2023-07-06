'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS
Royal AM legal representative Leruma Thobejane says that the club will appeal their FIFA transfer ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and maintained that the club has done nothing wrong when it comes to Samir Nurkovic and his dismissal from the club.
This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to the striker. Nurkovic had his contract with Royal cut short, and he took legal action over unfair dismissal.
Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa, Thobejane said they have submitted their request to CAS.
We have not accepted the decision and we have appealed the decision to CAS this afternoon. We have to exhaust all the legal avenues available to us and depending on the outcome we will take it from there. Both parties signed and agreed to the agreement in the form a contract. As we speak now there is a dispute around whether we were notified on time about the action that was brought against us.Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM’s legal representative
Thobejane adds that as things stand, they will be not be paying Nurkovic.
Our complaint now is around the technical procedures of things and how they have happened. We are wanting set aside the ban subject to the appeal to CAS and the rules should be applied equally and fairly during these procedures.Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM’s legal representative
We believe we are right to take this matter to CAS. They are the final arbiter in these kinds of proceedings. Nurkovic's contract was rightfully terminated because of the termination clause that was in his contract. We believe we are not at fault for the process of how that was done either. In 2- or 3-days' time CAS will communicate as to the procedure going forward. In terms of the merits of case, we haven't budgeted the R12 million to pay him.Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM’s legal representative
This article first appeared on 947 : 'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS
More from Sport
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success
Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C.Read More
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'
The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup participation.Read More
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses
The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation.Read More
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA
The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses.Read More
Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit
SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike.Read More
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings
Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo
Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event.Read More
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney
The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 points off the European places.Read More
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe
South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand.Read More