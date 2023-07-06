'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS





Royal AM legal representative Leruma Thobejane says that the club will appeal their FIFA transfer ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and maintained that the club has done nothing wrong when it comes to Samir Nurkovic and his dismissal from the club.

This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to the striker. Nurkovic had his contract with Royal cut short, and he took legal action over unfair dismissal.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa, Thobejane said they have submitted their request to CAS.

We have not accepted the decision and we have appealed the decision to CAS this afternoon. We have to exhaust all the legal avenues available to us and depending on the outcome we will take it from there. Both parties signed and agreed to the agreement in the form a contract. As we speak now there is a dispute around whether we were notified on time about the action that was brought against us. Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM’s legal representative

Thobejane adds that as things stand, they will be not be paying Nurkovic.

Our complaint now is around the technical procedures of things and how they have happened. We are wanting set aside the ban subject to the appeal to CAS and the rules should be applied equally and fairly during these procedures. Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM’s legal representative

We believe we are right to take this matter to CAS. They are the final arbiter in these kinds of proceedings. Nurkovic's contract was rightfully terminated because of the termination clause that was in his contract. We believe we are not at fault for the process of how that was done either. In 2- or 3-days' time CAS will communicate as to the procedure going forward. In terms of the merits of case, we haven't budgeted the R12 million to pay him. Leruma Thobejane, Royal AM’s legal representative

