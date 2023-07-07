Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege'





JOHANNESBURG - There are mounting calls for a total overhaul on how closed and abandoned mines are treated.

This is to prevent illegal miners from taking over such areas and a further loss of lives.

There have been two major incidents involving illegal miners. At least 31 people were killed underground at a closed mine near Welkom last month, and 17 others died due to a gas leak in Boksburg on Wednesday evening.

Such incidents are just the latest in many involving illegal miners with frequent accidents and explosions underground.

There have also been gun battles between rival illegal miners' factions.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited Boksburg on Thursday and said there was much-needed change.

"And I'm calling for a new strategy - a strategy that is well-resourced as we are under siege," he said.

But independent economic analyst Bongani Mahlangu said the required legislation existed - and just needed to be enforced.

"In SA [South Africa] we do have a legislative framework to get things done - but every time when politicians speak - they say we don't have these things."

He said issuing prospecting licences and enforcing the law were among the measures needed to stop illegal mining.

"Double down on security, rehabilitate these mines and ensure that there is proper cross border control movement."

With illegal mining continuing unopposed in many areas - there are fears that there will be more loss of life.

HOW TO STOP ILLEGAL MINING

The regulation of small mining operators and the granting of licences have been suggested as ways to stop illegal mining in the country.

Action Aid's mining and extractives project manager Sifiso Dladla says regulating small miners under the law is one solution to stop lawlessness and incidents underground.

“You look at safety and health issues. Some abandoned shafts can be worked as a result of zama zamas [illegal miners] then you bring in all the role players. You bring in the Department of Home Affairs, you bring in trade and industry, you bring Chamber of Mines, you bring in CSIR [Council for Scientific and Industrial Research] …”

He says at present everyone, including the illegal miners, is losing out.

“At the moment, everybody that is involved is losing money starting from zama zamas themselves, they are not getting what they should be getting for their minerals.”

He added: “Zama zamas are intercepting licensed operations, government is losing because they try by all means to ensure that they curb the trade.”

