‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have accused the African National Congress (ANC) of intolerance for not allowing them to be part of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Political Party Forum.
Eyewitness News understands that the governing party opted to snub the EFF from the forum, scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 July.
Ruling parties from the BRICS nations are expected to be part of the forum.
Other parties aligned with those parties have also been invited.
On Wednesday, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to the forum.
"They have to do that in writing. We have not received anything in writing from the EFF asking to be party to the BRICS summit," he said.
But the red berets’ leader, Julius Malema, said some within the ANC were against the EFF partaking in the event.
"The EFF condemns the political intolerance of those in the ruling party who seek to subvert the invitation of the EFF leadership to the BRICS [Political Party Forum]. To undermine calls for its presence at BRICS is nothing but political jealousy."
Malema further said the EFF was an important voice in the global affairs of society and should be allowed to attend the BRICS event.
This article first appeared on EWN : ‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub
Source : EFF
