Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole
Lester Kiewit speaks with Botha’s attorney, Tania Koen.
In 1994 Botha was brutally attacked by two men, and almost died.
She was abducted, raped and had her throat slit and stomach gashed open, and was left for dead by Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger.
Miraculously, she was able to crawl towards help, holding her entrails inside her body.
Du Toit and Kruger were sentenced to life in prison but are now being released on parole.
The Department of Correctional Services says they have exercised due diligence in determining that these two were eligible for parole.
Koen says Botha was shocked when she learned that her attackers were being released.
In the case of Kruger, she found out that he was being released through the media.
It was the last thing she expected.Tania Koen, Alison Botha's Attorney
She said to me, it does not only scare her for herself but also for other people out there.Tania Koen, Alison Botha's Attorney
When it comes to parole it is not a victim-centred approach. It should be, but it is not.Tania Koen, Alison Botha's Attorney
At this point, Koen says she is currently gathering information to see what the way forward is but has not yet received instruction to challenge this decision in the high court.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole
