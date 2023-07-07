Poverty linked to poorer brain development, but reading can help counteract it

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Tax season is officially open but people are already facing some issues Tax season has officially kicked off, and the SARS e-filling system is being flooded with users. 7 July 2023 10:32 AM
Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole Alison Botha’s attackers are out on parole, after brutalising and leaving her for dead 28 years ago. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege' Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited Boksburg following a deadly gas leak and said there was much-needed change as illegal miner... 7 July 2023 7:28 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list. 6 July 2023 8:44 AM
View all Politics
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure. 7 July 2023 6:22 AM
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
'Even if it's kwaai, it's not K-Way' Cape Union Mart in-house attorney Simone Sulcas speaks about how buying, selling and producing fake K-Way jackets are illegal. 7 July 2023 12:29 PM
Elon Musk threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg for 'copycat' Twitter app A day after Zuckerberg's company went live with their rival Twitter application Threads, Elon Musk is threatening to sue. 7 July 2023 11:20 AM
Poverty linked to poorer brain development, but reading can help counteract it Promoting reading for pleasure from a young age can improve a child’s development and education. 7 July 2023 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday. 7 July 2023 11:11 AM
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. 6 July 2023 8:02 PM
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic. 6 July 2023 7:43 PM
View all Sport
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport." 6 July 2023 2:25 PM
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter. 6 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Entertainment
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
View all World
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Poverty linked to poorer brain development, but reading can help counteract it

7 July 2023 8:25 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Reading
brain development

Promoting reading for pleasure from a young age can improve a child’s development and education.

Early childhood is a critical period for brain development, which is important for boosting cognition and mental well-being.

Good brain health at this age is directly linked to better mental health, cognition and educational attainment in adolescence and adulthood.

It can also provide resilience in times of stress.

But, sadly, brain development can be hampered by poverty.

Studies have shown that early childhood poverty is a risk factor for lower educational attainment.

It is also associated with differences in brain structure, poorer cognition, behavioural problems and mental health symptoms.

This shows just how important it is to give all children an equal chance in life.

But until sufficient measures are taken to reduce inequality and improve outcomes, our new study, published in Psychological Medicine, shows one low-cost activity that may at least counteract some of the negative effects of poverty on the brain: reading for pleasure.

Wealth and brain health

Higher family income in childhood tends to be associated with higher scores on assessments of language, working memory and the processing of social and emotional cues.

Research has shown that the brain’s outer layer, called the cortex, has a larger surface area and is thicker in people with higher socioeconomic status than in poorer people.

Being wealthy has also been linked with having more grey matter (tissue in the outer layers of the brain) in the frontal and temporal regions (situated just behind the ears) of the brain.

And we know that these areas support the development of cognitive skills.

The association between wealth and cognition is greatest in the most economically disadvantaged families.

Among children from lower-income families, small differences in income are associated with relatively large differences in surface area.

Among children from higher-income families, similar income increments are associated with smaller differences in surface area.

Importantly, the results from one study found that when mothers with low socioeconomic status were given monthly cash gifts, their children’s brain health improved.

On average, they developed more changeable brains (plasticity) and better adaptation to their environment.

They also found it easier to subsequently develop cognitive skills.

Our socioeconomic status will even influence our decision-making.

A report from the London School of Economics found that poverty seems to shift people’s focus towards meeting immediate needs and threats.

They become more focused on the present with little space for future plans - and also tended to be more averse to taking risks.

It also showed that children from low socioeconomic background families seem to have poorer stress coping mechanisms and feel less self-confident.

But what are the reasons for these effects of poverty on the brain and academic achievement?

Ultimately, more research is needed to fully understand why poverty affects the brain in this way.

There are many contributing factors which will interact.

These include poor nutrition and stress on the family caused by financial problems.

A lack of safe spaces and good facilities to play and exercise in, as well as limited access to computers and other educational support systems, could also play a role.

Reading for pleasure

There has been much interest of late in levelling up.

So what measures can we put in place to counteract the negative effects of poverty which could be applicable globally?

Our observational study shows a dramatic and positive link between a fun and simple activity – reading for pleasure in early childhood – and better cognition, mental health and educational attainment in adolescence.

We analysed the data from the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) project, a US national cohort study with more than 10 000 participants across different ethnicities and varying socioeconomic statuses.

The dataset contained measures of young adolescents ages nine to 13 and how many years they had spent reading for pleasure during their early childhood. It also included data on their cognitive, mental health and brain health.

About half of the group of adolescents started reading early in childhood, whereas the other, approximately half, had never read in early childhood, or had begun reading late on.

We discovered that reading for pleasure in early childhood was linked with better scores on comprehensive cognition assessments and better educational attainment in young adolescence.

It was also associated with fewer mental health problems and less time spent on electronic devices.

Our results showed that reading for pleasure in early childhood can be beneficial regardless of socioeconomic status. It may also be helpful regardless of the children’s initial intelligence level.

That’s because the effect didn’t depend on how many years of education the children’s parents had – which is our best measure for very young children’s intelligence (IQ is partially heritable).

We also discovered that children who read for pleasure had larger cortical surface areas in several brain regions that are significantly related to cognition and mental health (including the frontal areas).

Importantly, this was the case regardless of socioeconomic status.

The result, therefore, suggests that reading for pleasure in early childhood may be an effective intervention to counteract the negative effects of poverty on the brain.

While our current data was obtained from families across the United States, future analyses will include investigations with data from other countries – including developing countries, when comparable data become available.

So how could reading boost cognition exactly?

It is already known that language learning, including reading and discussing books, is a key factor in healthy brain development.

It is also a critical building block for other forms of cognition, including executive functions (such as memory, planning and self-control) and social intelligence.

Because there are many different reasons why poverty may negatively affect brain development, we need a comprehensive and holistic approach to improving outcomes.

While reading for pleasure is unlikely, on its own, to fully address the challenging effects of poverty on the brain, it provides a simple method for improving children’s development and attainment.

Our findings also have important implications for parents, educators and policymakers in facilitating reading for pleasure in young children.

It could, for example, help counteract some of the negative effects on young children’s cognitive development of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

This article was published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : Poverty linked to poorer brain development, but reading can help counteract it




7 July 2023 8:25 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Reading
brain development

More from Lifestyle

Image source: screengrab from www.capeuinionmart.co.za

'Even if it's kwaai, it's not K-Way'

7 July 2023 12:29 PM

Cape Union Mart in-house attorney Simone Sulcas speaks about how buying, selling and producing fake K-Way jackets are illegal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk. Picture: Tumisu from Pixabay

Elon Musk threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg for 'copycat' Twitter app

7 July 2023 11:20 AM

A day after Zuckerberg's company went live with their rival Twitter application Threads, Elon Musk is threatening to sue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

It's World Chocolate Day! Celebrate with these scrumptious recipes

7 July 2023 8:01 AM

This World Chocolate Day (7 July) we pay tribute to humanity's greatest culinary creation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ thodonal/123rf.com

What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?

6 July 2023 9:38 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123RF.COM

What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?

6 July 2023 7:58 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman watching tv / Pexels:JESHOOTS.com

The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience

6 July 2023 6:16 PM

The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

[LISTEN] Medical aid vs health insurance: Which one is best for you?

6 July 2023 6:14 PM

Unfortunately, only 16% of South Africans experience the luxury of having a medical aid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[Review] Tecno Spark 10c has outstanding build quality and affordability

6 July 2023 4:29 PM

A low cost phone that gets the job done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Fiat 600 comes back as an electric vehicle

6 July 2023 4:20 PM

La Dolce Vita is going electric with the Fiat 600e.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @uwhsouthafrica_jnr Instagram page

SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship

6 July 2023 2:25 PM

Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe

Africa World Business

Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole

Local

Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege'

Local

EWN Highlights

Parks reacts to Shilowa: It's 'bizarre' to link Cosatu strike to power trip

7 July 2023 1:13 PM

Icy weather due to hit parts of SA this weekend

7 July 2023 11:46 AM

Cosatu threatens further demonstrations if demands are not met

7 July 2023 11:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA