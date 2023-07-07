



Africa Melane speaks to Editor at Rugby 365, Jan de Koning ahead of the Rugby Championship this weekend.

This weekend’s opening test of the Rugby World Championship promises to be an exciting face-off.

South Africa will play host to Australia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Springboks come into this with a lot at stake as they have yet to lose a test against the Wallabies at Loftus.

Coach Jacques Nienabar has opted to go with a ‘split squad’ for the opening test.

Half the team will take on Australia while the other half has already made the journey down to New Zealand to prepare for the Boks’ test against the All Blacks next weekend.

This will hopefully give the Boks the upper hand against New Zealand, as the entire All Blacks team have made the journey to Argentina this weekend to take on the Los Pumas.

You’re going to find that the [Springbok] squad will look different but its more scientific than just giving everybody a run, its more about making sure that both teams are prepared. Jan de Koning, editor – Rugby 365

Regardless of the split, this weekend’s game promises to be an exhilarating one so don’t dismiss the Springboks just yet, de Koning adds.

The likes of Frans Malherbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Lukhanyo Am are all already to face Eddie Jones’ team.

Kick-off is at 5pm on Saturday, 8 July.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion

This article first appeared on 947 : Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend