Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Tax season is officially open but people are already facing some issues Tax season has officially kicked off, and the SARS e-filling system is being flooded with users. 7 July 2023 10:32 AM
Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole Alison Botha’s attackers are out on parole, after brutalising and leaving her for dead 28 years ago. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege' Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited Boksburg following a deadly gas leak and said there was much-needed change as illegal miner... 7 July 2023 7:28 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list. 6 July 2023 8:44 AM
View all Politics
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure. 7 July 2023 6:22 AM
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
'Even if it's kwaai, it's not K-Way' Cape Union Mart in-house attorney Simone Sulcas speaks about how buying, selling and producing fake K-Way jackets are illegal. 7 July 2023 12:29 PM
Elon Musk threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg for 'copycat' Twitter app A day after Zuckerberg's company went live with their rival Twitter application Threads, Elon Musk is threatening to sue. 7 July 2023 11:20 AM
Poverty linked to poorer brain development, but reading can help counteract it Promoting reading for pleasure from a young age can improve a child’s development and education. 7 July 2023 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday. 7 July 2023 11:11 AM
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. 6 July 2023 8:02 PM
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic. 6 July 2023 7:43 PM
View all Sport
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport." 6 July 2023 2:25 PM
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter. 6 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Entertainment
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
View all World
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend

7 July 2023 11:11 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

Africa Melane speaks to Editor at Rugby 365, Jan de Koning ahead of the Rugby Championship this weekend.

This weekend’s opening test of the Rugby World Championship promises to be an exciting face-off.

South Africa will play host to Australia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Springboks come into this with a lot at stake as they have yet to lose a test against the Wallabies at Loftus.

Coach Jacques Nienabar has opted to go with a ‘split squad’ for the opening test.

Half the team will take on Australia while the other half has already made the journey down to New Zealand to prepare for the Boks’ test against the All Blacks next weekend.

This will hopefully give the Boks the upper hand against New Zealand, as the entire All Blacks team have made the journey to Argentina this weekend to take on the Los Pumas.

You’re going to find that the [Springbok] squad will look different but its more scientific than just giving everybody a run, its more about making sure that both teams are prepared.

Jan de Koning, editor – Rugby 365

Regardless of the split, this weekend’s game promises to be an exhilarating one so don’t dismiss the Springboks just yet, de Koning adds.

The likes of Frans Malherbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Lukhanyo Am are all already to face Eddie Jones’ team.

Kick-off is at 5pm on Saturday, 8 July.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion


This article first appeared on 947 : Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend




7 July 2023 11:11 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Sport

Bafana Bafana were crowned the 2021 Cosafa Cup champions after they beat Senegal in a penalty shootout on 18 July 2021. Picture: @COSAFAMEDIA/Twitter.

Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success

6 July 2023 8:02 PM

Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS

6 July 2023 7:43 PM

This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'

5 July 2023 7:45 PM

The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup participation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter.

SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses

5 July 2023 1:21 PM

The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Women’s African Cup of Nations champions, Banyana Banyana at their heroes’ welcome held at O.R Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA

5 July 2023 6:51 AM

The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The new Nike-designed Springbok jersey was unveiled on 4 July 2023 ahead of the start of the Rugby Championship. Picture: Supplied

Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit

4 July 2023 4:36 PM

SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings

3 July 2023 8:00 PM

Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo

1 July 2023 9:59 AM

Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brentford players celebrate a goal during their Championship playoff semifinal second leg match against Swansea City on 29 July 2020. Picture: @BrentfordFC/Twitter

'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney

1 July 2023 9:53 AM

The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 points off the European places.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy: Jermaine Seoposenwe Instagram

Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe

29 June 2023 7:35 PM

South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe

Africa World Business

Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole

Local

Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege'

Local

EWN Highlights

Parks reacts to Shilowa: It's 'bizarre' to link Cosatu strike to power trip

7 July 2023 1:13 PM

Icy weather due to hit parts of SA this weekend

7 July 2023 11:46 AM

Cosatu threatens further demonstrations if demands are not met

7 July 2023 11:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA