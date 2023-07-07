[LISTEN] Tax season is officially open but people are already facing some issues
Lester Kiewit speaks with Andre Bothma, Tax Maverick founder.
It is officially time for taxpayers around South Africa to file their returns, and hope for refunds.
However, some listeners have reported facing some struggles with the system already.
Bothma says he was surprised when he heard that the tax season would be open for the public 7 July rather than 1 July, which it has always been.
In the time between 1 July and 7 July they have been issuing auto-assessments, and issuing refunds before taxpayers have had a chance to review or correct this assessment.
It is a bit ridiculous. I feel like SARS is taking agency away from taxpayers.Andre Bothma, Founder - Tax Maverick
Taxpayers would only be able to query refunds after the opening of the tax season this Friday.
Bothma says that while there are some benefits of auto-assessments, SARS should give people to options to accept or reject the assessment before a refund is paid.
It makes no sense that SARS can pay out a refund before the taxpayer even had a chance to say anything.Andre Bothma, Founder - Tax Maverick
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Tax season is officially open but people are already facing some issues
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_revenue_service.html
More from Local
Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole
Alison Botha’s attackers are out on parole, after brutalising and leaving her for dead 28 years ago.Read More
Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege'
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited Boksburg following a deadly gas leak and said there was much-needed change as illegal miners pursued disused shafts.Read More
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!
It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.Read More
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company that pulled off SA's biggest corporate scam.Read More
[WATCH]: Dear Men. Is it difficult to marry a strong and successful woman?
"You are not married because you're such a strong woman, and it frustrates me."Read More
Bright spark: Minister of Electricty Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Minister of Electricty Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is taking on the loadshedding crisis that has plunged the country into darkness.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded'
A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked.Read More
Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: ‘We tried to revive some people but we failed’
On Wednesday night a gas cylinder carrying nitrate oxide, believed to be used by illegal miners working in surrounding mines, leaked in the Angelo Informal Settlement, killing 17 people.Read More
[LISTEN] Acting public protector defends Phala Phala report clearing Ramaphosa
Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka is facing criticism after she cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa in her Phala Phala report.Read More