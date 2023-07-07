US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent. (Skip to 02:10)
Yellen is set to meet with China’s Premier Li Qiang as the United States as well as the former Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, Liu He according to CNN reports.
These talks are intended to improve the relationship between these two major economies.
They have been at each other’s throats for some time, haven’t they?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The two nations have had strained relations with major disagreements in a number of areas, including matters on Taiwan, Ukraine, and trade.
It is a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges really.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
According to Gilchrist, Yellen has talked about working together with China.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges'
Source : Wikimedia Commons: @Federalreserve
