City of Joburg could start receiving excess energy from residents by September
John Perlman speaks with Thamsanqa Mathiso, General Manager for Revenue Management at City Power.
Households and businesses in Johannesburg will soon be able to feed excess electricity from rooftop solar panels back to the grid.
These users will receive a refund in kilowatt hours for their extra energy and receive credit on their electricity accounts.
In order to participate in this, Mathiso says that a person would first have to ensure that their system has been set up to feed back into the grid, as not all systems can.
He says that if a customer registers with City Power, their engineers will come and assess the system and advise if it needs retrofitting for them to sell back the energy.
The customer will then find their own service provider to do that.Thamsanqa Mathiso, General Manager for Revenue Management - City Power
He adds that how this will work is a meter will measure the customers power consumption every 30 minutes, and they will aggregate this data at the end of the month in order to refund customers.
I know some people during the day are not in the house… and that is the time where the system is generating energy.Thamsanqa Mathiso, General Manager for Revenue Management - City Power
The tariffs for this project have been approved and Mathiso says they are encouraging customers to register so that their installation can be authorised.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lelemezzadri/lelemezzadri2112/lelemezzadri211200029/178888573-light-bulb-on-with-banknotes-coins-and-energy-bill-increase-in-energy-and-gas-tariffs-efficiency.jpg
More from Local
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'
If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.Read More
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas'
Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment.Read More
[LISTEN] The horrifying crimes of serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo
True crime podcaster Nicole Engelbrecht gives insight on how serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo ended up behind bars.Read More
Cosatu slams former general secretary for saying they're ‘not about the workers’
Cosatu embarked on a nationwide strike this week, but some believe their demands have nothing to do with workers.Read More
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny
Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.Read More
[LISTEN] Tax season is officially open but people are already facing some issues
Tax season has officially kicked off, and the SARS e-filling system is being flooded with users.Read More
Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole
Alison Botha’s attackers are out on parole, after brutalising and leaving her for dead 28 years ago.Read More
Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege'
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited Boksburg following a deadly gas leak and said there was much-needed change as illegal miners pursued disused shafts.Read More
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!
It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.Read More