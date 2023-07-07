City of Joburg could start receiving excess energy from residents by September





John Perlman speaks with Thamsanqa Mathiso, General Manager for Revenue Management at City Power.

Households and businesses in Johannesburg will soon be able to feed excess electricity from rooftop solar panels back to the grid.

These users will receive a refund in kilowatt hours for their extra energy and receive credit on their electricity accounts.

In order to participate in this, Mathiso says that a person would first have to ensure that their system has been set up to feed back into the grid, as not all systems can.

He says that if a customer registers with City Power, their engineers will come and assess the system and advise if it needs retrofitting for them to sell back the energy.

The customer will then find their own service provider to do that. Thamsanqa Mathiso, General Manager for Revenue Management - City Power

He adds that how this will work is a meter will measure the customers power consumption every 30 minutes, and they will aggregate this data at the end of the month in order to refund customers.

I know some people during the day are not in the house… and that is the time where the system is generating energy. Thamsanqa Mathiso, General Manager for Revenue Management - City Power

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

The tariffs for this project have been approved and Mathiso says they are encouraging customers to register so that their installation can be authorised.

Listen to the interview above for more.