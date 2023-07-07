Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education' If there was ever a case of determination, this is it. 7 July 2023 5:47 PM
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] The horrifying crimes of serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo True crime podcaster Nicole Engelbrecht gives insight on how serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo ended up behind bars. 7 July 2023 2:07 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
'Nothing but political jealousy': EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex As easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs. 7 July 2023 5:51 PM
Japan Airlines to offer clothes-to-rent for baggage-free traveling Japan Airlines started an initiative dubbed "Any Wear, Anywhere" for passengers to rent clothes and leave their luggage at home. 7 July 2023 4:27 PM
The ins and outs of warrantees and guarantees Business writer Ina Opperman gives insights into the specifics around guarantees and warrantees. 7 July 2023 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday. 7 July 2023 11:11 AM
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. 6 July 2023 8:02 PM
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS This decision comes after the KZN club's failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic. 6 July 2023 7:43 PM
View all Sport
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education' If there was ever a case of determination, this is it. 7 July 2023 5:47 PM
Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt The singer's family reports that she's lived with depression for years as they announced her death on Instagram on Thursday. 7 July 2023 4:36 PM
The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin' Photos of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's oldest daughter has the internet screaming over her uncanny resemblance to her mom. 7 July 2023 4:15 PM
View all Entertainment
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure. 7 July 2023 6:22 AM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa's linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It's 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny

7 July 2023 12:57 PM
by Amy Fraser

Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.

Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

After a short-lived Wagner Group mutiny in Russia, concerns were raised about the next steps of the group's presence in Africa.

According to reports, it seems to be business as usual, with the Russian Foreign Ministry launching its own messaging campaign providing mercenaries in Africa with some sort of comfort, informing them that activities will continue.

Instead, they will now have to report directly to the Kremlin.

The 6000 Wagner Group forces stationed in Africa have continued their operations without having to endure the turmoil of their associates in Russia, says reports.

Cornish adds that the reason for their presence is to strip the country of its assets, which will be going to the Kremlin and used amid the invasion in Ukraine.

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh
A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

RELATED: Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

It's a grey area, I have to say.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny




7 July 2023 12:57 PM
by Amy Fraser

More from Local

Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'

7 July 2023 5:47 PM

If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas'

7 July 2023 5:24 PM

Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment.

[LISTEN] The horrifying crimes of serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo

7 July 2023 2:07 PM

True crime podcaster Nicole Engelbrecht gives insight on how serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo ended up behind bars.

Coastu members marched in Johannesburg on 6 July 2023 as part of the trade union federation’s national day of action. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Cosatu slams former general secretary for saying they're ‘not about the workers’

7 July 2023 1:46 PM

Cosatu embarked on a nationwide strike this week, but some believe their demands have nothing to do with workers.

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

City of Joburg could start receiving excess energy from residents by September

7 July 2023 1:36 PM

The City of Johannesburg aims to receive unused generated electricity from registered customers from as early as September.

© jarretera/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tax season is officially open but people are already facing some issues

7 July 2023 10:32 AM

Tax season has officially kicked off, and the SARS e-filling system is being flooded with users.

FILE: Alison Botha. Picture: Alison (Inspirational Speaker)/Facebook

Alison Botha 'scared for herself and others' as her attackers released on parole

7 July 2023 8:21 AM

Alison Botha’s attackers are out on parole, after brutalising and leaving her for dead 28 years ago.

The shack where the suspected nitrate oxide leak came from in Angelo informal settlement, Boksburg, on 6 July 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Calls mount to overhaul abandoned mines as 'SA is under siege'

7 July 2023 7:28 AM

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited Boksburg following a deadly gas leak and said there was much-needed change as illegal miners pursued disused shafts.

Logo of tech startup Merge from Facebook

SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming!

6 July 2023 9:39 PM

It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing despite the economic climate.

FILE: Steinhoff's offices in Stellenbosch. Picture: Supplied.

Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too

6 July 2023 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company that pulled off SA's biggest corporate scam.

More from World

FILE: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Picture: Federalreserve, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges'

7 July 2023 10:41 AM

The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials.

© kunilanskap/123rf.com

Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe

7 July 2023 9:05 AM

A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.

New Development Bank's logo in the HQ of the bank in Shanghai/ Wikimedia Commons: Bb3015

[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank

7 July 2023 6:22 AM

As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure.

Image: Western Cape Government

'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health'

6 July 2023 2:44 PM

And the COVID pandemic has made it worse.

Zimbabwe 2023 elections/ Pexels: Element5 Digital

'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all'

6 July 2023 2:31 PM

Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023.

FILE: Just Stop Oil activists walking up Whitehall towards Trafalgar Square on Saturday 20 May 2023. Picture: Alisdare Hickson via Wikimedia commons

[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon

6 July 2023 12:24 PM

A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels.

© portokalis/123rf.com

Using MDMA to treat PTSD: 'It's a really emotional, life changing experience'

6 July 2023 11:49 AM

Australia has approved the use of psychedelics and MDMA to treat certain mental health conditions.

The 'Barbie Movie' opens in theatres this July. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures (screenshot)

From a line of hot pink shoes to Airbnb listing, #BarbieMovie marketing is a hit

5 July 2023 10:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight

5 July 2023 1:27 PM

There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old.

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown

5 July 2023 11:12 AM

The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown.

More from Politics

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed a media briefing in Johannesburg on 15 May 2023. Picture: EFF

‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub

7 July 2023 8:21 AM

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde with his delegation in the US to meet senior officials to discuss Agoa. Picture: Premier Facebook

[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded'

6 July 2023 2:36 PM

A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked.

Zimbabwe 2023 elections/ Pexels: Element5 Digital

'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all'

6 July 2023 2:31 PM

Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed a media briefing at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing

6 July 2023 8:44 AM

The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list.

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are

6 July 2023 6:49 AM

It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality.

Blue lights/ Pexels: Pixabay

VIP Unit budget sees 1150% increase, but does it reflect the level of threats?

5 July 2023 4:51 PM

"If the threat is low then you obviously don't need 10, 12 vehicles."

John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

DA outlines plans to prevent a ‘State Capture 2.0’

5 July 2023 2:53 PM

The Democratic Alliance has outlined a plan to combat a repeat of state capture.

FILE: Three people were assaulted allegedly by police officers. Picture: Screenshot @KeithTopG/twitter

SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong?

5 July 2023 1:22 PM

After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP protection.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa

5 July 2023 11:56 AM

In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him.

Mamphela Ramphele speaks on "Fear in South African politics" at Wits University in Johannesburg on 25 April 2013. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele

5 July 2023 11:43 AM

Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma that South Africans suffered under colonial conquest, apartheid and now state capture.

