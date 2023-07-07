Noisy neighbours got you down? Here’s what you can do





John Perlman speaks to director at BBM Attorneys, Marina Constas about the residential laws surrounding noisy neighbours.

Screaming versus barking matches constantly going on in your residential area?

Whether you live in a complex or freestanding resident area, there are legal frames and solutions that you can explore to remedy the issue.

When it comes to freestanding or free-hold property, the common law of nuisance applies, while sectional titles have a different set of rules.

Constas outlines if you reside in a free-hold property, the common law of nuisance will apply.

Residents can consult the municipal bylaws, which outline the rules for both urban or rural areas. Extreme cases are taken to the city council.

Complexes on the other hand are controlled, managed and administered by trustees and body corporates who follow both common law and the Sectional Titles Schemes Act.

The body corporate through the trustees have to take steps to ensure that an owner doesn’t use their property to ‘unreasonably interfere’ with others. Marina Constas, director – BBM Attorneys

While the trustees and body corporates should be residents' first point of call, owners themselves have a duty to uphold.

They cannot use their section or an exclusive use area to create a nuisance (Section 13) and they cannot use and enjoy common property in a manner which unreasonably interferes with others. Marina Constas, director – BBM Attorneys

Grievances, with adequate evidence, are commonly reverted to the Community Schemes Ombud Service instead of going to court.

Adjudicators from the Ombuds Service objectively analyse the complainant and their complaint along with any evidence that is presented.

Constas adds that nuisance complaints can be avoided when complexes set out their expectations for residents from the outset.

If people don’t comply and are really unreasonable, there can always be fine in your [complex’s] rules for nuisance. Marina Constas, director – BBM Attorneys

Scroll above to listen to the full discussion

This article first appeared on 947 : Noisy neighbours got you down? Here’s what you can do