Cosatu slams former general secretary for saying they're ‘not about the workers’
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Matthew Parks, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Spokesperson
The former secretary general of Cosatu, Mbhazima Shilowa, wrote a piece for News24 where he claimed that Cosatu’s demands were not about the worker.
He wrote that they are rather a test of the ANC ahead of next year’s general elections.
Parks says that he not concerned about this statement as it does not make any sense.
He says every single issue they brought up, including those of corruption and cable theft, are issues that affect all workers.
How can a Cosatu march which highlights issues of unemployment, workers losing wages… the issues facing the economy… how can that not be in workers interests?Matthew Parks, Spokesperson - Congress of South African Trade Unions
It is a bizarre argument.Matthew Parks, Spokesperson - Congress of South African Trade Unions
Listen to the interview above for more.
