



Before Ben Affleck was in marriage bliss with Jennifer Lopez, he stole the heart of another Jennifer (Garner) who he shares three kids with.

The Yes Day actress and the Gone Girl star split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, officially divorcing three years later.

Together, they co-parent their three children: Violet Anne (17), Seraphina Rose (13) and Samuel (10).

While all their kids are ADORBS... their oldest daughter, Violet Anne has the internet screaming for looking EXACTLY like her mom - if exactly was a person, it would definitely be Violent Anne.

See below.

Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin. pic.twitter.com/BDbX19z2tR ' nathan (@868nathan) July 5, 2023

Some users are asking what Affleck contributed - the memes are our fave...

What did you contribute Ben???!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QAafex76Ud ' nathan (@868nathan) July 5, 2023

Ben’s genes didn’t even try ' Mel B (@webeunruly) July 5, 2023

His genes having to work that day: pic.twitter.com/aBE9VKVAHi ' Replies to Skip (@RepliestoSkipB) July 5, 2023

You could've said this was Jeniffer Garner and I would've believed it https://t.co/iLzPK4HzuI ' Sobz (@sobz93) July 5, 2023

Garner's genes were clearly STRONG with this one!

This article first appeared on KFM : The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin'