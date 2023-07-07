Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Entertainment

The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin'

7 July 2023 4:15 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck

Photos of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter has the internet screaming over her uncanny resemblance to her mom.

Before Ben Affleck was in marriage bliss with Jennifer Lopez, he stole the heart of another Jennifer (Garner) who he shares three kids with.

The Yes Day actress and the Gone Girl star split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, officially divorcing three years later.

Together, they co-parent their three children: Violet Anne (17), Seraphina Rose (13) and Samuel (10).

While all their kids are ADORBS... their oldest daughter, Violet Anne has the internet screaming for looking EXACTLY like her mom - if exactly was a person, it would definitely be Violent Anne.

See below.

Some users are asking what Affleck contributed - the memes are our fave...

Garner's genes were clearly STRONG with this one!


This article first appeared on KFM : The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin'




